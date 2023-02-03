Third person sentenced in 2021 Tulsa carjackings

TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The third codefendant who took part in two carjackings at two Tulsa apartment complexes in 2021 was sentenced on Friday.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Carlos Alfredo Arroliga, 27, was sentenced to 168 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Arroliga previously pleaded guilty to two counts of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Two other codefendants were previously sentenced for their roles in the Tulsa carjackings. Raul Hernandez-Moreno, 22, and Nicole Rumualdo, also known as Nicole Hughes, 29, were sentenced in January.

Hernandez-Moreno was sentenced to 225 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was convicted of two counts of carjacking; two counts of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime if violence; and possession of a firearm and ammunition by an alien illegally in the United States.

Rumualdo was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. She previously pleaded guilty to two counts of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

“Carlos Arroliga took part in two armed carjackings at apartment complexes in Tulsa. He and his two cohorts are now headed to federal prison where they can no longer threaten, terrorize and put Tulsans’ lives at risk,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Protecting our community from violence is a top priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners at the Tulsa Police Department. I appreciate Chief Franklin and the officers who have dedicated themselves to seeking justice and protecting this community. Their work is critical to bringing violent offenders to account for the harm they cause to victims.”

According to officials, the three codefendants participated in two carjackings at two apartment complexes in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2021.

“The defendants orchestrated two carjackings, pointed loaded firearms at the victims, and terrorized the victims. These convictions and lengthy sentences should send a message that my office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable dangerous offenders who threaten the public and commit violent acts within northeastern Oklahoma,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

