ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Third person sentenced in 2021 Tulsa carjackings

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UlPLS_0kbqRSQ700

TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The third codefendant who took part in two carjackings at two Tulsa apartment complexes in 2021 was sentenced on Friday.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Carlos Alfredo Arroliga, 27, was sentenced to 168 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Arroliga previously pleaded guilty to two counts of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Two other codefendants were previously sentenced for their roles in the Tulsa carjackings. Raul Hernandez-Moreno, 22, and Nicole Rumualdo, also known as Nicole Hughes, 29, were sentenced in January.

LOCAL CRIME: Tulsa pair sentenced for roles in 2 carjackings

Hernandez-Moreno was sentenced to 225 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was convicted of two counts of carjacking; two counts of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime if violence; and possession of a firearm and ammunition by an alien illegally in the United States.

Rumualdo was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. She previously pleaded guilty to two counts of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

“Carlos Arroliga took part in two armed carjackings at apartment complexes in Tulsa. He and his two cohorts are now headed to federal prison where they can no longer threaten, terrorize and put Tulsans’ lives at risk,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Protecting our community from violence is a top priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners at the Tulsa Police Department. I appreciate Chief Franklin and the officers who have dedicated themselves to seeking justice and protecting this community. Their work is critical to bringing violent offenders to account for the harm they cause to victims.”

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

According to officials, the three codefendants participated in two carjackings at two apartment complexes in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2021.

“The defendants orchestrated two carjackings, pointed loaded firearms at the victims, and terrorized the victims. These convictions and lengthy sentences should send a message that my office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable dangerous offenders who threaten the public and commit violent acts within northeastern Oklahoma,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly selling stolen goods online

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two suspects after they tried to sell stolen goods on eBay. TPD says they received several reports in early December of larcenies in the Swan Lake Neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Victims reported various items were stolen including Christmas decorations...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking to identify 2 people of interest in identity theft case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's financial crime unit is searching for two people suspected of using someone's identity to rent a car and then never returned it. If anyone can identify the two pictures, they are asked to contact Tulsa police Detective J. Angel at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs

A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said. Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila. They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.
TULSA, OK
tourcounsel.com

Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma

Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
MUSKOGEE, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police trying to identify person from Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying the pictured individual. Police say the person is from the Tulsa area. LHPD did not specify why they are needing to identify this person. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

FOX23 Investigates human trafficking, forced labor in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Human trafficking is a much bigger issue in Tulsa than many people realize. One kind of trafficking is called “forced labor.” It’s when people are forced to work, often in terrible conditions. FOX23 Investigative Reporter Janna Clark has been looking into this. This...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

1 Injured After Crash, Pursuit Involving OHP & Tulsa Police

An 18-year-old driver of a 2015 Mustang was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday after authorities said he led police on a pursuit before crashing and being ejected from the vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Saul Hernandez, of Claremore, was alone in the vehicle as he sped...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy