Read full article on original website
Related
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
racer.com
INSIGHT: Why Ford and Red Bull have a huge mountain to climb
Red Bull’s newly-announced partnership with Ford for its 2026 Formula 1 power unit project represents the best of both worlds. Red Bull has caught its white whale through a deal earning it significant money, brand prestige and technical support without losing control of its own propulsion destiny. Now, the focus is on the really difficult part – actually producing a competitive engine package.
racer.com
Smith to run five races in Front Row's No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith will drive the the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in five NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Smith will also attempt the season-opening Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford, a third car for the organization alongside Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, and will have to qualify for the race either through speed or his Bluegreen Vacations Duel event.
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, February 8
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
racer.com
First Gurney Eagle F1 car set for Gooding Amelia Island sale
Santa Monica-based Gooding & Company will offer the first-ever All American Racers Gurney Eagle (1966 Mk 1) at its upcoming Amelia Island Auction, set for March 2-3 on the grounds of the Omni Amelia Island Resort. “We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to bring the masterpiece that is...
racer.com
Williams seeing commercial benefits from U.S. office
Williams is seeing commercial gains from having an office in New York as it looks to leverage the growing number of American races alongside Logan Sargeant and Jamie Chadwick being part of the team. Sargeant will be the first full-time American driver in Formula 1 since Scott Speed more than...
racer.com
FR Americas 2023 champion eligible for Super Formula Scholarship
Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) has confirmed its championship prize for the 2023 champion, and is once again offering the winner an opportunity to advance their racing career. Working with Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the 2023 FR Americas Champion will receive a scholarship to compete in Super Formula, along with a host of other prizes.
racer.com
Verizon extends sponsorship deal with Team Penske
Telecommunications firm Verizon has signed a new multi-year sponsorship extension with Team Penske and the No. 12 Chevy driven by defending NTT IndyCar Series champion Will Power. “Verizon has been a great partner of Team Penske since our first season together in 2009,” said Roger Penske. “With their commitment to...
racer.com
Shute to make Pikes Peak return with Aston Martin Vantage GT3
Three-time Pikes Peak winner Robin Shute will return to the famed hillclimb event later this year driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT3. It will mark the first time a car from the British marque has taken on the hillclimb, with Venture Engineering – a partner team of Aston Martin Racing – running the effort. It will run in the Time Attack 1 class this year before mounting an assault on the top Unlimited class in 2024.
racer.com
Johnson adds Chicago street race to 2023 Cup schedule
Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Cup Series schedule is still taking shape, but the Chicago street course will be included. In addition to attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500 next week, the seven-time series champion will join the circuit for the inaugural event in Chicago. NASCAR visits the Windy City in early July.
racer.com
2023 Mazda MX-5 Cup: Daytona - Race Highlights
RACER.com teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer livestream coverage of each 2023 race. In case you missed the live action of rounds 1 and 2 at Daytona International Speedway watch highlights of them below:. Round 1:. Round 2:. For more information on Mazda MX-5 Cup...
racer.com
Daly to make Daytona 500 attempt with The Money Team
Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 next week driving The Money Team Racing’s No. 50 Chevrolet. Daly’s team, which will be sponsored by BitNile, does not have a charter, so will have to earn their spot either through single-car qualifying on Wednesday (Feb. 15) or their Bluegreen Vacations Duel race (Feb. 16).
racer.com
Late floor change could benefit bigger teams - Monchaux
Smaller teams were left irritated by the timing of a floor regulation change as it could benefit the top three in 2023, according to Alfa Romeo technical director Jan Monchaux. The FIA raised the minimum floor edge height by 15 millimeters over the winter to try and prevent porpoising remaining...
MotorAuthority
Ford pickup with midgate and fold-flat seats patented
A recent patent filing indicates that Ford might follow General Motors and Ram with a midgate for pickup trucks, but the automaker has another trick up its sleeve as well. Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Jan. 31, 2023, the patent application is titled "Pivotable Sill for a Vehicle." It describes a movable section of a pickup cab wall that could open to allow direct access from the bed to the cab. Unlike other midgate designs, however, Ford's proposed version would pivot up, like a rear hatch, rather than folding down.
racer.com
Drivers "all concerned" by FIA speech clampdown - Albon
Alex Albon says the drivers are “all concerned” about the FIA’s recent move to change the International Sporting Code (ISC) so that certain statements will require the governing body’s approval. By writing such a clause into the ISC, the FIA has the ability to issue sporting...
racer.com
Pastrana cuts back rallying program; unveils Daytona livery
Subaru Motorsports USA has confirmed that Travis Pastrana will not contest a full schedule of stage rallies with the brand in 2023, marking the first time he hasn’t competed in the discipline full-time since 2019 when he shared a seat with Oliver Solberg. First revealed to RACER by Pastrana...
racer.com
Get started in racing with the Skip Barber Race Series Masters class
Bob Perlmutter had a dominant season in the last year’s Skip Barber Race Series, claiming the 2022 Masters Class Championship by 80 points over Quentin Wahl. Perlmutter’s performance was highlighted by his first win at the historic Watkins Glen International and followed up by a victory sweep at New Jersey Motorsports Park.
racer.com
HSR Historic Stock Car Invitational celebrates NASCAR 75 at Darlington in May
NASCAR marks its 75th anniversary in 2023 and Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) is helping one of the sport’s most legendary tracks join the celebration this May with the HSR Historic Stock Car Invitational that will be part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway, May 12 – 14.
racer.com
Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers named title sponsor for TA2 in 2023
Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers will sponsor the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class for the 2023 season. The growing class, which saw record fields of 50+ cars in 2022, will be known as the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series for this season’s 12 events. Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers, “The Official Ready to Drink Cocktail of Trans Am and SVRA,” joins Big Machine Vodka’s continued brand partnership as “The Official Vodka of Trans Am and SVRA.”
An ultra-luxury RV maker has released its cheapest travel trailer yet
The new Heritage is cheaper than Bowlus' most expensive $310,000 RV. However, the ability to go off-grid for 1.5 weeks will come at an extra cost.
Comments / 0