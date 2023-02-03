ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Sand Hills Express

Samara Joy won Best New Artist at the Grammys. Here’s how she got there.

The world was introduced to the smooth sounds of Samara Joy Sunday night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards when she took home two Grammys, including the highly coveted Best New Artist. But scroll through TikTok and you might come across videos of Joy singing. As a Gen Z-er, Joy...
Sand Hills Express

Inside the world of K-pop

Welcome to the energetic, catchy, family-friendly world of South Korean music-better known as K-pop. Its best-known artists maybe the boy band BTS, nominated in three different categories at tonight’s Grammy Awards, and the most-listened-to group in Spotify history. UCLA professor Suk-Young Kim, who has written about the K-pop phenomenon,...
Sand Hills Express

Smokey Robinson: Unstoppable

Smokey Robinson was only 28 when he made this appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in March 1968, but he was already a force in the music business:. In his career, Robinson has written or co-written upwards of 4,000 songs, most of them about one thing: love. “Shop Around,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “Ooh Baby Baby,” “Get Ready,” “Who’s Loving You,” to name a few.
Sand Hills Express

The history of hip-hop style

It was 1985. Hip-hop was entering its golden era, and Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh were putting on what they called “The Show.” On that single’s B-side was “La Di Da Di,” one of the most beloved, and most sampled, songs in hip-hop history. It features Slick Rick playfully describing his average day:

