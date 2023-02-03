Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Related
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Sand Hills Express
Samara Joy won Best New Artist at the Grammys. Here’s how she got there.
The world was introduced to the smooth sounds of Samara Joy Sunday night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards when she took home two Grammys, including the highly coveted Best New Artist. But scroll through TikTok and you might come across videos of Joy singing. As a Gen Z-er, Joy...
Sand Hills Express
Inside the world of K-pop
Welcome to the energetic, catchy, family-friendly world of South Korean music-better known as K-pop. Its best-known artists maybe the boy band BTS, nominated in three different categories at tonight’s Grammy Awards, and the most-listened-to group in Spotify history. UCLA professor Suk-Young Kim, who has written about the K-pop phenomenon,...
Sand Hills Express
Smokey Robinson: Unstoppable
Smokey Robinson was only 28 when he made this appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in March 1968, but he was already a force in the music business:. In his career, Robinson has written or co-written upwards of 4,000 songs, most of them about one thing: love. “Shop Around,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “Ooh Baby Baby,” “Get Ready,” “Who’s Loving You,” to name a few.
Sand Hills Express
The history of hip-hop style
It was 1985. Hip-hop was entering its golden era, and Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh were putting on what they called “The Show.” On that single’s B-side was “La Di Da Di,” one of the most beloved, and most sampled, songs in hip-hop history. It features Slick Rick playfully describing his average day:
Comments / 0