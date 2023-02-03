ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Russian Wagner mercenaries on the “lies” that lured them to Ukraine

Bakhmut, Ukraine — For months, the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut has been one of the most dangerous front lines in Russia’s war on Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s forces have thrown everything from heavy artillery to savage trench warfare into trying to wear down Ukraine’s resistance and take the city.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Sand Hills Express

Harrowing video shows reporter live on TV as earthquake hits Turkey

Television reporter Yuksel Akalan was broadcasting live from the streets of Malatya, Turkey, after Monday’s devastating earthquake when the ground started shaking beneath his feet. Akalan and a group of others on the road are seen taking off down the street as the shaking begins. As the cameraman also turns to run, the sound of a building collapsing can be heard.
Sand Hills Express

Ancient Gaziantep Castle damaged by earthquakes in Turkey

An ancient castle in Turkey was one of the historic monuments damaged when major earthquakes hit the country and neighboring Syria, killing more than 2,000 people on Monday. Images show parts of the Gaziantep Castle, which was first built in the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD, during the Roman Empire, crumbling after the earthquake.
Sand Hills Express

Full transcript of “Face the Nation” on Feb. 5, 2023

On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Gary Cohn, former top economic adviser in the Trump White House and current vice chairman of IBM. Reps. Robert Garcia, Mike Lawler, Summer Lee and Zach Nunn. Click here to browse full transcripts of “Face the Nation.”
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy