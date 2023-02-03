By last Monday night, it wasn’t clear who the Broncos would be hiring to become the team’s next head coach. By late Tuesday afternoon, they had their man, in Sean Payton. In the aftermath of the news that the Broncos had struck a deal with the Saints on compensations for the contractual rights to Payton, NFL Media reported that, before closing the deal with Payton, the Broncos made a last-ditch run at DeMeco Ryans, who had chosen the Texans over the Broncos.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO