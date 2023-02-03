Police: Teen accused of stealing cars from Montclair home linked to 21 other thefts

A 15-year-old Newark boy accused of stealing two luxury cars from a Montclair home in December has been linked to 21 other car thefts throughout New Jersey and New York, according to police.

Montclair police say that the teen, who was not identified due to his age, teamed with another juvenile to break into a home on Club Way along the Cedar Grove border. The incident happened on Dec. 5.

The pair allegedly broke in through an unlocked side door and found the keys to a 2018 Ferrari Spider as well as a 2021 Lamborghini Urus. Authorities say the pair then drove off with the vehicles.

RELATED: Montclair homeowner who had luxury cars stolen says he believes he was targeted

RELATED: Thieves steal 2 cars from Montclair home each worth more than $350K, police say

Police say that the 15-year-old was eventually identified as a suspect and was arrested by the Elizabeth Police Department after being involved in a robbery in Nassau County, New York. Officials say that a handgun was found during the arrest.

Montclair police say that the investigation led them to link the teen to 21 other crimes across 16 different police agencies.

The 15-year-old was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, conspiracy and receiving stolen property. He is in the custody of the Essex County Youth House.

The second juvenile involved in the case is still on the loose, according to police.