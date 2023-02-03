Zonings Near You

Jennifer Hall

Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.

1. Z-77(2022) LIDL US OPERATIONS, LLC — DEBORAH PYBURN (Canton Village Associates, L.P. and Eck Associates LP, owners) requesting rezoning from NS, CRC to CRC for a grocery store in Land Lots 565 and 566 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Piedmont Road, and on the west side of Canton Road (2833 Canton Road, 740 Piedmont Road).

2. Z-78(2022) TODD WOODRUFF (Lee Jaraysi, owner) requesting rezoning from NS, GC, R-20 to NRC for a car wash in Land Lots 157 and 204 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Shallowford Road, on the east side of Canton Road, and at the terminus of Old Shallowford Road (4400 Shallowford Road, 4360 Canton Road).

3. LUP-3 THE GIVING GARDENS, INC. (The Giving Gardens, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow a community garden space including animal husbandry, education, mobile food service unit, food sales, and intern housing in Land Lots 183 and 250 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Cooper Lake Road, and on the east side of Waits Drive (79 Cooper Lake Road, 5288 Wats Drive).

4. LUP-4 GARFIELD & ANDREA MCCOOK (Garfield McCook and Andrea McCook, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a personal care home in Land Lot 222 of the 20th District. Located on the south side of Stilesboro Road, west of Allatoona Lane (4549 Stilesboro Road).

5. LUP-5 CAITLIN COSTELLO (Caitlin Costello, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a flower farm and sales in Land Lot 156 of the 1st District. Located on the north side of Sunset Trail, east of Bayliss Drive (5171 Sunset Trail).

6. Z-72(2022) BROCK BUILT HOMES LLC (James R. Groover, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 OSC for a single-family subdivision in Land Lot 129 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Friendship Church Road, across from Wellsley Drive (880 Friendship Church Road).

7. LUP-21(2022) ROGER ALEXANDER (Roger Alexander, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use for vehicle parking in Land Lot 235 of the 16th District. Located on the west side of Keheley Road, north of Myrtle Drive (4175 Keheley Road).

8. LUP-23(2022) KOYMAN ELADIO MAZARIEGOS REYES (Koyman Eladio Mazariegos Reyes, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow a landscape business and related vehicle parking in Land Lot 626 of the 19th District. Located on the south side of Milford Church Road, across from Farmington Drive (1487 Milford Church Road).

9. LUP-24(2022) ELOIDA ESCOBAR (Eloida Escobar, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use to allow more vehicles than the code allows in Land Lot 60 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Kurt Drive, north of County Services Parkway (693 Kurt Drive).

10. SLUP-16(2022) HILLELS OF GEORGIA, INC. (Barry Balint, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a Jewish faith student center in Land Lot 97 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of Frey Lake Road, west of campus Loop Road, south of the intersection of Frey Lake Road and Campus Loop Road (3561 Frey Lake Road).

11. Z-1 TARA BROUGHTON (T & C Concepts LLC DBA Simply Stumps Atlanta, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to LI for a contractor (special), Tree/Landscaping in Land Lot 296 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Barber Road, west of Old Concord Road (411 Barber Road).

12. Z-5 EMERSON AND GIGI REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC (Emerson and Gigi Real Estate Holdings, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from PSC to GC for a shopping center in Land Lots 77 and 156 of the 18th District. Located on the northeast side of Mableton Parkway and on the southeast side of Gresham Road (6015, 6021, 6041 Mableton Parkway).

13. LUP-1 SERGIO JAIME PUGA (Sergio Jaime Puga, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use to allow more vehicles than the code allows in Land Lot 204 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Calio Drive, east of Quinto Drive (95 Calio Drive).

14. LUP-2 JASMIN ROBLES (Gilberto Robles, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow a commercial truck to be parked on the property in Land Lots 277 and 300 of the 17th District. Located on the north side of Spring Valley Road, northwest of Dink Lane (229 Spring Valley Road).

15. OB-1 Conduct a Public Hearing and consider a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners regarding the 2023 Proposed Amendments to the Cobb County Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map.