Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
Rochester’s Gate House RestaurantIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Nine people displaced after fire on Galusha Street
Rochester, N.Y. — RFD says nine people have been displaced in result of a fire on Galusha Street Sunday morning. People passing by had called in to report the fire in the two-family home. The home has been deemed unlivable and Red Cross is helping those involved. No injuries...
13 WHAM
'There's no repercussions': Video shows brawl inside Henrietta Dave & Buster's
Henrietta, N.Y. — It was anything but fun inside Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall on Saturday night. Cell phone video shows a group of about 20 juveniles allegedly attacking a Dave & Buster's employee, sending him to the hospital. "He was struck by someone with a closed fist,...
13 WHAM
Penfield town supervisor resigns
Penfield, N.Y. — Penfield Town Supervisor Marie Cinti announced her resignation Monday, in order to focus on caring for an ill family member. Cinti, who took office Jan. 1, 2022, released a statement Tuesday. I made this decision on my own a few weeks ago; there are simply not...
13 WHAM
Geneva man shot on Seneca Street
Geneva, N.Y. — A man is expected to survive after being shot on Seneca Street in Geneva. Members of the Geneva Police Department Uniform Division responded to an establishment on Seneca Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they learned that...
13 WHAM
Local advocates push NYS lawmakers to boost funding for early intervention services
Rochester, N.Y. — Local parents and care providers delivered a collective call Tuesday in Albany to further help infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities. 13WHAM has learned 326 children in Monroe County have been waiting for early intervention services, with most of those children waiting longer than one month.
13 WHAM
Genesee County Village and Museum hosts 'Owl Moon Night Hike'
Mumford, N.Y. — A special experience for bird lovers in Monroe County. The Genesee Country Village and Museum hosted its popular 'Owl Moon Night Hike' on Saturday to give people a chance to see the owls up close and personal. Visitors of the event had the opportunity to take...
13 WHAM
Fire at vacant home on North Clinton Avenue
A vacant house on North Clinton Avenue near Morrill Street and Avenue A caught fire Monday around 3:30 a.m. The fire started in the attic of a two-and-a-half-story apartment building, according to firefighters, and went to a second alarm due to the size of the home and the amount of fire.
13 WHAM
13WHAM sponsoring Cares for Kids Radiothon benefiting Golisano Children's Hospital
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM is a proud sponsor of the Cares for Kids Radiothon, benefiting Golisano Children's Hospital. The drive is coming up Thursday and Friday, with proceeds going toward comfort and quality care for patients, training health care professionals, and research. Those interested in donating can click here...
13 WHAM
Doug Emblidge, Ginny Ryan to serve as grand marshals of Rochester St. Patrick's Day Parade
Rochester, N.Y. — A pair of familiar faces will host the upcoming Rochester St. Patrick's Day Parade,. Longtime 13WHAM anchors Doug Emblidge and Ginny Ryan will serve as honorary grand marshals for the event, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11. BACKGROUND: Doug Emblidge signs off after 39...
13 WHAM
Funeral services announced for Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. — Franklin Florence's passing has been publicly announced by Latimer & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. in Rochester. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled:. The wake will be on February 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ...
13 WHAM
Fleet Feet hosts Teddy Bear Trot to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center
Rochester, N.Y. — Fleet Feet hosted its annual Teddy Bear Trot Community Family Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. The event benefits the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children in the Greater Rochester region to deliver support in child abuse cases and response, healing, and prevention through collaboration service, awareness, education, and leadership.
13 WHAM
Rush-Henrietta school employee charged with endangering the welfare of a child
Henrietta, N.Y. — An employee of the Rush-Henrietta Central School District is facing a misdemeanor charge, after a student shared concerns of "inappropriate electronic messaging." Police arrested Jimmy Buntley Jan. 18 and charged him with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a message sent Saturday to families...
13 WHAM
Man steals Nintendo Switch game consoles from Batavia Walmart, allegedly threatens gun
Batavia, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that occurred at the Batavia Walmart on Veterans Memorial Drive Saturday evening. Police say a man entered the store and broke a Nintendo Switch glass display case, stealing several Nintendo Switch game consoles during which he allegedly told a store employee that he had a gun.
13 WHAM
Former Hilton principal transferred to Dannemora prison
Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal convicted of sexually abusing students, has been moved to a different prison. Ashton, 52, was transferred from Elmira Correctional Facility to Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora. Both Elmira and Clinton are maximum-security prisons. The principal of Northwood Elementary School from 2004-2021,...
13 WHAM
Parolee convicted of fatally shooting man, injuring another during 2022 Rochester robbery
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been found guilty of murder and other charges for a fatal shooting on the city's northwest side last spring. A jury convicted Jarrelle Williams, 39, of murder Monday for the death of Sharell Brown, 43, April 15, 2022 on Phelps Avenue. Prosecutors said...
13 WHAM
Local Vietnam veteran holds book signing event for memoir on war experiences
Rochester, N.Y. - A local veteran held an event, sharing his remarkable journey during the Vietnam War. Paul Gardner served as a helicopter gunner for the U.S. Army, earning him an award for heroism back in 1968. Sunday, he held a book signing event in Rochester, his hometown, for his...
13 WHAM
Record Archive releases surveillance footage of break-in
Rochester, N.Y. — The vice president of the Record Archive released surveillance videos of last week's early morning break-in at the store. BACKGROUND | Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson ; Record Archive also broken into. The footage from Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. shows...
13 WHAM
Officer sues Greece Police Department over investigation into former chief's crash
Greece, N.Y. — Greece, N.Y. — The former deputy police chief who claimed he was retaliated against for raising concerns about a 2021 crash that led to the resignation of Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe is now taking the department and town to court. Casey Voelkl is suing...
13 WHAM
Missing 14-year-old girl from Hilton found safe
Hilton, N.Y. — UPDATE: Deputies say Wrobel has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help looking for 14-year-old Izabella Wrobel of Hilton. She is described as white, 5'8" and about 175 pounds. She was...
13 WHAM
Rochester School of Arts honors Black History Month with performance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The School of Arts in Rochester is honoring Black History Month with a performance featuring students grades 7-12 Tuesday night. The event focused on Recognizing many accomplishments and contributions Black people continue to provide to our community. The Assistant Principal at the School of Arts Mario...
Comments / 0