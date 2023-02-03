ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Nine people displaced after fire on Galusha Street

Rochester, N.Y. — RFD says nine people have been displaced in result of a fire on Galusha Street Sunday morning. People passing by had called in to report the fire in the two-family home. The home has been deemed unlivable and Red Cross is helping those involved. No injuries...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

'There's no repercussions': Video shows brawl inside Henrietta Dave & Buster's

Henrietta, N.Y. — It was anything but fun inside Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall on Saturday night. Cell phone video shows a group of about 20 juveniles allegedly attacking a Dave & Buster's employee, sending him to the hospital. "He was struck by someone with a closed fist,...
13 WHAM

Penfield town supervisor resigns

Penfield, N.Y. — Penfield Town Supervisor Marie Cinti announced her resignation Monday, in order to focus on caring for an ill family member. Cinti, who took office Jan. 1, 2022, released a statement Tuesday. I made this decision on my own a few weeks ago; there are simply not...
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Geneva man shot on Seneca Street

Geneva, N.Y. — A man is expected to survive after being shot on Seneca Street in Geneva. Members of the Geneva Police Department Uniform Division responded to an establishment on Seneca Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they learned that...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Genesee County Village and Museum hosts 'Owl Moon Night Hike'

Mumford, N.Y. — A special experience for bird lovers in Monroe County. The Genesee Country Village and Museum hosted its popular 'Owl Moon Night Hike' on Saturday to give people a chance to see the owls up close and personal. Visitors of the event had the opportunity to take...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Fire at vacant home on North Clinton Avenue

A vacant house on North Clinton Avenue near Morrill Street and Avenue A caught fire Monday around 3:30 a.m. The fire started in the attic of a two-and-a-half-story apartment building, according to firefighters, and went to a second alarm due to the size of the home and the amount of fire.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Funeral services announced for Franklin Florence

Rochester, N.Y. — Franklin Florence's passing has been publicly announced by Latimer & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. in Rochester. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled:. The wake will be on February 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fleet Feet hosts Teddy Bear Trot to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center

Rochester, N.Y. — Fleet Feet hosted its annual Teddy Bear Trot Community Family Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. The event benefits the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children in the Greater Rochester region to deliver support in child abuse cases and response, healing, and prevention through collaboration service, awareness, education, and leadership.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rush-Henrietta school employee charged with endangering the welfare of a child

Henrietta, N.Y. — An employee of the Rush-Henrietta Central School District is facing a misdemeanor charge, after a student shared concerns of "inappropriate electronic messaging." Police arrested Jimmy Buntley Jan. 18 and charged him with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a message sent Saturday to families...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Man steals Nintendo Switch game consoles from Batavia Walmart, allegedly threatens gun

Batavia, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that occurred at the Batavia Walmart on Veterans Memorial Drive Saturday evening. Police say a man entered the store and broke a Nintendo Switch glass display case, stealing several Nintendo Switch game consoles during which he allegedly told a store employee that he had a gun.
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Former Hilton principal transferred to Dannemora prison

Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal convicted of sexually abusing students, has been moved to a different prison. Ashton, 52, was transferred from Elmira Correctional Facility to Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora. Both Elmira and Clinton are maximum-security prisons. The principal of Northwood Elementary School from 2004-2021,...
HILTON, NY
13 WHAM

Record Archive releases surveillance footage of break-in

Rochester, N.Y. — The vice president of the Record Archive released surveillance videos of last week's early morning break-in at the store. BACKGROUND | Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson ; Record Archive also broken into. The footage from Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. shows...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing 14-year-old girl from Hilton found safe

Hilton, N.Y. — UPDATE: Deputies say Wrobel has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help looking for 14-year-old Izabella Wrobel of Hilton. She is described as white, 5'8" and about 175 pounds. She was...
HILTON, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester School of Arts honors Black History Month with performance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The School of Arts in Rochester is honoring Black History Month with a performance featuring students grades 7-12 Tuesday night. The event focused on Recognizing many accomplishments and contributions Black people continue to provide to our community. The Assistant Principal at the School of Arts Mario...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy