Erie County, NY

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo Resident To Attend State of the Union in Washington DC

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, President Joseph Biden will give his second State of the Union address in front of a joint session of Congress inside the United States Capitol in Washington DC. During that address, it's expected that President Biden will his view of the current condition of the country, along with laying out his agenda for the following year for the administration of the country going forward.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Reward Offered In Cheektowaga Police Hit and Run

Crimestoppers of Western New York is now offering a reward for information in the case of a hit and run that has left a Cheektowaga Police officer in critical condition. A 17-year veteran of the Cheektowaga Police department, Troy Blackchief was hit by a car when he was trying to lay down spike strips during a car chase.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, New York Is Home To Earthquake Laboratory

Most people you speak with or follow on social media will be talking about or mentioning the earthquake that Buffalo felt on Monday. The 3.8 magnitude quake was felt all over Western New York and Southern Ontario. Buffalo is not necessarily used to this type of natural phenomenon. However, we...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Believe It or Not, Buffalo Gets Earthquakes

Western New York and Southern Ontario woke up to a pretty significant surprise this morning thanks to a pretty significant earthquake that shook the area for a few seconds. That earthquake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) says ranks was a magnitude 3.8, happened around 6:15 am on Monday, February 6, 2023, and was centered just about 1 more east-northeast of West Seneca, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Cheektowaga Police Officer involved in Hit & Run

There is a $5,000 reward. The Cheektowaga and Depew Police Departments were involved in a pursuit trying to stop stolen vehicles early Monday morning. Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackhief was in position to attempt to stop the stolen vehicles with a Stop Stick. One of the vehicles hit him and was transported to ECMC and is in critical condition. Blackchief needed extensive surgery.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

6 More Bad Things That Could Happen in Buffalo

A lot of negative things have happened in Buffalo and Western New York lately. Here are 6 more things to brace for in 2023. It's been a very difficult 12 months for the people of Buffalo, New York. While certainly, it could always be so much worse, some people in the City of Good Neighbors and the broader Western New York region have noticed there has been a lot more bad news than usual.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
