You're Invited To The Free 2023 Black Doll Exhibit In Buffalo
You're invited to visit the annual Black Doll Exhibit at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch Library.
Buffalo Resident To Attend State of the Union in Washington DC
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, President Joseph Biden will give his second State of the Union address in front of a joint session of Congress inside the United States Capitol in Washington DC. During that address, it's expected that President Biden will his view of the current condition of the country, along with laying out his agenda for the following year for the administration of the country going forward.
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake.
The Last 10 Earthquakes We Felt In Buffalo, New York
We always think of Buffalo as the Snow Capital of the World, but now we’re getting a new rep. Buffalo, New York experienced an earthquake on Monday morning at approximately 6:15 EST, and it reminded all of us that earthquakes can happen in Western New York. But that doesn’t...
Reward Offered In Cheektowaga Police Hit and Run
Crimestoppers of Western New York is now offering a reward for information in the case of a hit and run that has left a Cheektowaga Police officer in critical condition. A 17-year veteran of the Cheektowaga Police department, Troy Blackchief was hit by a car when he was trying to lay down spike strips during a car chase.
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
Map of the 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Western New York
Look at this map of the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Western New York this morning around 6:15 AM. You can see where the earthquake originated from in West Seneca based on where the red star is. From there, you can see the different colored squares that indicate how the earthquake felt in each area.
Buffalo, New York Is Home To Earthquake Laboratory
Most people you speak with or follow on social media will be talking about or mentioning the earthquake that Buffalo felt on Monday. The 3.8 magnitude quake was felt all over Western New York and Southern Ontario. Buffalo is not necessarily used to this type of natural phenomenon. However, we...
Historic Balloon Landing Site In Buffalo, New York
What will be next for the USA and China and relations? That remains to be seen. For those in Myrtle Beach, this balloon is a part of their history!
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
The earthquake in West Seneca this morning was unusual for one reason, according to someone who has experienced them before.
Believe It or Not, Buffalo Gets Earthquakes
Western New York and Southern Ontario woke up to a pretty significant surprise this morning thanks to a pretty significant earthquake that shook the area for a few seconds. That earthquake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) says ranks was a magnitude 3.8, happened around 6:15 am on Monday, February 6, 2023, and was centered just about 1 more east-northeast of West Seneca, New York.
The USGS Wants To Know If You Felt The Earthquake in Buffalo
Your reports help officials with scientific tracking
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
Here is Your First Taste of Country 2023 Artist
The 106.5 WYRK Toyota Taste of Country 2023 is coming this summer to Sahlen Field, and we have your opening act!
12 Perfect Valentine’s Day Cards For Bills Fans
One of the most looked over pieces of a Valentine’s Day gift is the card. Whether loving, funny, sweet, or sappy - the right card can make or break your Valentine’s Day for your special someone. Of course, a perfect card filled with sweet nothings, moving poetry, and...
Cheektowaga Police Officer involved in Hit & Run
There is a $5,000 reward. The Cheektowaga and Depew Police Departments were involved in a pursuit trying to stop stolen vehicles early Monday morning. Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackhief was in position to attempt to stop the stolen vehicles with a Stop Stick. One of the vehicles hit him and was transported to ECMC and is in critical condition. Blackchief needed extensive surgery.
6 More Bad Things That Could Happen in Buffalo
A lot of negative things have happened in Buffalo and Western New York lately. Here are 6 more things to brace for in 2023. It's been a very difficult 12 months for the people of Buffalo, New York. While certainly, it could always be so much worse, some people in the City of Good Neighbors and the broader Western New York region have noticed there has been a lot more bad news than usual.
Buffalo Teacher Nominated For NHL's Most Valuable Teacher Award
A teacher in Western New York needs your vote to win a pretty awesome award.
After Brutal Cold, Major Warm Up Coming To New York
After several days of well-below temperatures, a warm-up is coming to New York. After a couple of days where the high temperatures were in the single digit and even below zero, there is a major swing in the forecast. Looking ahead to this week, we could see the high temperatures...
How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo
How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?
