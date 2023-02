BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana moved into a tie for second place in the Big Ten standings on Tuesday with a 66-60 win over Rutgers. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points and 18 rebounds to become the first player in program history to score 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Kopp followed Jackson-Davis' lead with 18 points, knocking down 4-of-6 attempts from 3-point range.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO