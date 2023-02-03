Read full article on original website
Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
A trial delay has been granted for a Charles City man and woman charged with child endangerment. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested last September by Charles City Police after investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later. They are each charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony.
One Person Killed in Weekend Two-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Iowa
A central Iowa man has died in a two-vehicle weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Sumner in Bremer County. A Lexus driven by 22-year-old Carter Harris of Saint Cloud, Florida, was eastbound on County Highway C33 when he failed to yield at the stop sign and broadsided a Hyundai Elantra driven northbound on County Road V56 by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona.
Iowa Ag Secretary Naig to Make Stops in North Iowa Wednesday
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is scheduled to make at least two stops in north Iowa Wednesday. As part of his annual 99 county tour, Naig will be in Mitchell County to visit with staff and Chef Jessica Baldus at Taste in Osage, where he’ll learn more about the restaurant and the network of farmers that source ingredients to the operation. Naig is expected to be in Osage from 10 to 11 am Wednesday before heading to Charles City to speak at the Ag Producer Meeting hosted by First Citizens Bank at the Youth Enrichment Center on the Floyd Found Fairgrounds.
Charles City Public Library Closing Tuesday for Tile Floor Replacement
The entrance to the Charles City Public Library will be getting a new look in February, but it will require the library to close for about two weeks. The library is open Monday (02.06), but Director Annette Dean says the tile in the lobby will be replaced starting Tuesday (02.07).
Mayor Monday – CC’s Dean Andrews provides budget updates, the latest on Lions Field Pool renovations and more
Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews joined Community Conversations to provide updates on the budget, Lions Field Pool renovations and more. For more Charles City news, go to CityofCharlesCity.org.
Floyd County Museum’s Mckenna Lloyd previews this months upcoming events and guest speakers
Floyd County Museum Director Mckenna Lloyd was featured on the KCHA morning show to showcase upcoming February events and guest speakers. For more information on the many events and activities at the Floyd County Museum, go to FloydCountyMuseum.org.
Osage Takes 2A Title, Waverly-Shell Rock 3A Crown at State Wrestling Duals
For the first time in 17 years, but fifth time overall, Osage has claimed a state duals wrestling championship. The Green Devils beat four-time defending champion West Delaware 37-28 Saturday night to win the Class 2A State Duals title at X-Treme Arena in Coralville. Osage also beat Williamsburg and Mount Vernon en route to the championship, which follows titles in 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006.
