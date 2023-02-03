Read full article on original website
Four Big Country counties lead ranks in Texas' most deadly crashes
Four counties in the Big Country are leading the ranks in the state of Texas for the highest number of most deadly crashes, according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and Stacker. Nolan County currently holds the 21st spot on the list with 54.3 motor vehicle crash fatalities per 100,000...
Earthquake Strikes Big Country Friday
ABILENE – U.S. Geologists are reporting a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Big Country Friday afternoon. According to information from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 1:00 p.m. Friday on the Scurry County/Fisher County divide. The quake was recorded about 10.3 miles northeast of...
Tye PD launch felony pursuit, hits speeds above 110 mph
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just before 6:00 p.m., the Tye Police Department began a felony pursuit for a person wanted by U.S. Marshals. According to a Facebook post from the Tye Police Department, the pursuit traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. No one was injured and law enforcement is […]
Fourth teen arrested in Big Spring YMCA shooting
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Jason Diaz and Kerdoby Morin were found hiding inside a residence in the 1200 block of E. 17th by the Big Spring Police Department Detectives Division. Both Diaz and Morin were taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Detectives...
