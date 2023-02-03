It’s the first unplanned Monday finish on the PGA Tour since the 2022 Players Championship. Wind gusts as high as 32 MPH on Saturday at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula wiped out a good chunk of the third round, forcing tournament officials to call it for the day. That pushed the tournament to a Monday finish, the first at Pebble since 2019.

2 DAYS AGO