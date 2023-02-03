ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

New leader takes command of Iowa National Guard

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uflgS_0kbqP93D00

JOHNSTON, IOWA — The Iowa National Guard has a new commander. On Friday, Brigadier General Stephen Osborn was named the 29th Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. Osborn replaces General Benjamin Corell who announced his retirement last month.

Osborn joined the Army in 1984 and transferred to the Iowa National Guard in 1992. Through a 31-year-career at Camp Dodge he has deployed to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Kosovo and Iraq. He has served with the 168th Infantry Regiment, 34th Infantry Division and director of the Joint Staff. He’s been awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Expert Infantryman’s Badge and Pathfinder Badge, according to Governor Reynolds’ office.

Osborn has served as Deputy Adjutant General with the Iowa National Guard since 2018. He’s a Davenport native with college degrees from the University of Alabama, Drake University and the US Army War College.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy