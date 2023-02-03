ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

Giannis Antetokounmpo Just Turned His Back On Chick-Fil-A

After bringing the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to celebrate the way any of us might: with a good meal (per Outkick). But Antetokounmpo was determined to do it big, he didn't just roll through his local Chick-fil-A drive-thru, he rolled through with two trophies in tow and ordered exactly 50 chicken minis, in honor of the 50 points he scored in the game (per Twitter).
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI
FanSided

3 Jae Crowder backup plans the Bucks must monitor at the trade deadline

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is just days away, and the Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be busy. The biggest question is whether or not they will finally pull off a deal for Jae Crowder, the forward who requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns months ago. It initially seemed like the wheels were starting to turn on a Crowder to Milwaukee deal, but Kyrie Irving’s trade request may have put that on pause for the moment. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that one team keeping an eye on Irving is the Suns. If they were to trade for Irving, Crowder would almost certainly be in a deal, which would cause the Bucks to pivot elsewhere.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy