Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
Latte foam? How cancer treatment could come from a surprising source
Who knew sipping on your favorite cup of caffe latte could aid in treating one of the most feared diseases – cancer? Yeah, you read that right. A research team at the University of Iowa has developed a biocompatible gas-entrapping material that can help improve the efficacy of radiation and chemotherapy in cancer treatment. The inspiration behind the breakthrough research is the foam on top of lattes, pop rock sweets, and gummy bears.
MedicalXpress
Why lung cancer doesn't respond well to immunotherapy
Immunotherapy—drug treatment that stimulates the immune system to attack tumors—works well against some types of cancer, but it has shown mixed success against lung cancer. A new study from MIT helps to shed light on why the immune system mounts such a lackluster response to lung cancer, even...
What Is Immunotherapy?
When it comes to treating cancer, doctors have many tools in their arsenal. For decades, cancer was treated with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation — broad tools that affect healthy cells along with the cancer cells they are meant to eradicate. In recent years, however, cancer doctors have learned how...
Harvard Medical School
An Unprecedented Look at Colorectal Cancer
In the United States, turning 45 brings with it a rather unpleasant rite of passage: the beginning of regular colonoscopies, in which an endoscope equipped with a light and a camera is used to visually check the colon for signs of cancer. Relatively slow-growing, colorectal cancer can often be treated...
psychreg.org
New Immunotherapy Holds Promise for Ovarian Cancer
CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system’s T cells are programmed to attack tumour cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.
scitechdaily.com
A Completely New Way To Kill Cancer: Artificial DNA
Hairpin-shaped DNA interacts with microRNA in cancer cells, activating an immune response. University of Tokyo researchers have made a breakthrough in the fight against cancer with the use of artificial DNA. In laboratory tests, the method effectively targeted and destroyed human cervical and breast cancer cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells from mice. The team designed a pair of chemically synthesized DNA, shaped like hairpins, specifically to kill cancer cells. When injected into cancer cells, the DNA pairs attached to microRNA (miRNA) molecules that are overproduced in certain cancers.
Clayton News Daily
Magnesium Glycinate vs Citrate: Which Magnesium Supplements Should You Be Taking?
Your body needs the essential mineral magnesium for multiple functions, including regulating your blood sugar levels, blood pressure, muscle and nerve function. But wait, there’s more: Magnesium is also critical for making protein and bone and synthesizing DNA. But how much magnesium do you really need? According to the...
Phys.org
Combating severe cancer with a new drug delivery system
Peritoneal cancer is difficult to treat and has a poor survival prognosis. But a new and effective nanomedicine delivery system is offering some hope. The company is called NaDeNo and is well underway with the development of a new cure for cancers that have spread to the peritoneal cavity. It is a spin-off from SINTEF, where the technology was developed over a period of more than ten years within nanomedicine research.
targetedonc.com
Spotlight on Women's Cancers at the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Oncology Symposium
Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, discusses the important presentations on women’s cancer presented at the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Oncology Symposium. Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, the chief of Medical Oncology, chief scientific officer & deputy director at Miami Cancer Institute (MCI) of Baptist Health South Florida, discusses the important presentations on women’s cancer presented at the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Oncology Symposium in Coral Gables, Florida.
MedicalXpress
Researchers use AI to personalize cancer patient treatments
Researchers at the University of Sussex are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to analyze different types of cancer cells to understand different gene dependencies, and to identify genes that are critical to a cell's survival. Sussex researchers have done this by developing a prediction algorithm that works out which genes are essential in the cell, by analyzing the genetic changes in the tumor. This can be used to identify actionable targets that in time could guide oncologists to personalize cancer patient treatments.
targetedonc.com
Precision Oncology Inches into Head and Neck Cancer Paradigm
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, to Everett E. Vokes, MD, discussed precision oncology for head and neck cancer and how the molecular biology of head and neck cancers is an opportunity for new investigations and treatment development. Treatment of head and neck cancer is moving away from invasive surgery...
curetoday.com
The Future of Multiple Myeloma Treatment is Bright and Promising
Transcription: Colleen Moretti: What are some therapies in the pipeline that could make a significant difference in treating multiple myeloma?. Dr. Saad Usmani: We have come a long way in improving survival outcomes for myeloma patients over the past decade and a half and that's with better understanding of the disease process, the disease biology and developing therapies that can help patients. We now have better proteasome inhibitors … and what we call monoclonal antibodies, in the scheme of myeloma patients’ treatment.
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Coleman Examines Dose Management in Endometrial Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Robert Coleman, MD, discussed dosing of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab in patients with endometrial carcinoma. A 64-year-old postmenopausal woman presented with abnormal uterine bleeding for approximately 3 months. She has 2 grown children and no known family history of cancer. She has a body mass index of 32, with hypertension controlled with medication. A physical exam showed a large uterus and right lower quadrant abdominal tenderness on palpation.
targetedonc.com
Case-specific Recommendations for the Treatment of 47-Year-Old Woman with Metastatic Melanoma
Revisiting the patient case study, Dr Hussein Tawbi shares how he might approach systemic first-line treatment in this situation, with a focus on limiting drug toxicity. Hussein Tawbi, MD, PhD: As we consider first line treatments for patients with metastatic melanoma like our 47-year-old lady, there are several factors that we take into account. I have to say that even as we reviewed the DREAMseq study, for instance, it was interesting that ipilimumab and nivolumab first was superior to dabrafenib and trametinib first so the 20% overall survival difference but looking at the first few months, there were actually several patients that progressed very rapidly on ipilimumab and nivolumab, and never managed to switch to dabrafenib and trametinib and unfortunately died relatively quickly. We have different paces of the disease that we take into account and care about. We care about brain metastases. A very important treatment decision can be relatively easily made in the presence of brain metastases, which I know we will address a little later. We look at the extent of the disease, as in how many tumor sites are involved. Do you have lung only or do you have lung and liver lymph nodes, bone metastases. Basically, the more organs that are involved as you would expect, the more the prognosis kind of worsens. That's independent of a tumor burden because tumor burden is also kind of how large each of those lesions are but tumor burden is one more factor we think about. Finally, as I mentioned before LDH being high or low or normal or if it's actually higher than the two times the upper limit of normal. Those are important parameters that I look at for every patient that I see. Obviously, not to underestimate the fact that any of our treatment options also will induce toxicity in those patients. I also care very much about the patient's comorbidities, performance status, any sort of prior exposures to treatment that can guide my treatment decisions or any previous history of toxicity with anti-cancer treatment as well.
New Precision Medicine For Cancer Patients
Did you ever wonder why a medication works for someone else, but it doesn’t work well for you? The answer is your DNA. Traditionally medications have been prescribed using a one-size-fits-all approach, which works for most people but not for everyone.
targetedonc.com
A Data-informed Approach to First-line Treatment Selection
Data-driven clinical insights concerning the selection of effective first-line treatment options for patients with BRAF-mutated metastatic melanoma, with a focus on the DREAMseq trial. Hussein Tawbi, MD, PhD: Regarding data addressing the first line treatment of patients with metastatic B-RAF mutated melanoma and what guides our treatment selection of targeted...
Healthline
What to Know About Bone Density Scans for Osteoporosis
People at risk for osteoporosis may benefit from a bone density scan every 2 years. A DEXA scan is the most common, but QCT scans are also an option. Medicare may cover the cost. Bone density scans are an important tool in predicting, diagnosing, and managing osteoporosis. Most people get...
MedicalXpress
Can the body's own 'killer torpedoes' derived from NK cells fight cancer?
In our body, we have both an innate immune system and an immune system that is developed throughout life. Part of the innate immune system consists of so-called NK cells. This is a type of immune cell that specializes in killing cancer cells. These cells may be of great importance for cancer treatment in the future.
Medical News Today
What are some bone cancer symptoms?
Some common bone cancer symptoms include pain in the affected bone, swelling or tenderness, a bone that breaks with little or no trauma, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. , is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the bones. This article looks at the most common symptoms...
If You Want to Reduce Your Inflammation Risk, Ditch This One Habit ASAP
A cardiologist shares the worst habit for inflammation and why it's so bad.
