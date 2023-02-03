Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Tri-City Herald
Could We Have Seen the Last of Kyle Lowry in a Miami Heat Jersey?
With the trade deadline on Thursday, Kyle Lowry may not be a member of the Miami Heat by the time he recovers from missing three games because of a knee injury. Lowry’s tenure with the Heat has been a disappointment. When first arriving in Miami, some thought he, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could be a potential Big Three to win a championship. However, injuries and age have reduced Lowry’s production. He took a dip in scoring the last two years, averaging the fewest points since his 2012-13 season.
Tri-City Herald
Sixers’ Doc Rivers Discusses Approach to Trade Deadline
When it comes to the NBA trade rumor mill, the Philadelphia 76ers have never been a team to fly under the radar. Within a few years, the Sixers have engaged in several blockbuster trades to land significant prospects in Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, and, most recently, James Harden. After taking...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Watch LeBron James Head Onto the Court on a Potential Record-Breaking Night
The wait is almost over. Tip off is almost here for the Lakers' Tuesday night showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder. And while it's technically a must-win game for the LakeShow, all eyes are going to be on LeBron James and his potentially historic night. James is just 36 points...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Watch NBA’s Two All-Time Leading Scorers Celebrate LeBron James’s Special Scoring Night
Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame power forward LeBron James made NBA history tonight, besting what had seemed to be one of basketball's seemingly insurmountable records, Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron James has been looking to surpass the all-time NBA regular season scoring record of...
Tri-City Herald
OKC Thunder Spoils LeBron James’ Historic Night, 133-130
As the league watched LeBron James surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabar’s all-time scoring record, the Oklahoma City Thunder added another one to win column after converting 17-of-34 3-pointers and corralling 12 steals to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers, 133-130. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for Oklahoma City, scoring 30 points on...
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: LeBron Sets NBA All-Time Scoring with Nowitzki-Esque 1-Legged Fadeaway
The NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, and his name is LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar needed 36 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. With 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter, James finally set the record ... and it was done with a move Dallas Mavericks fans are very familiar with.
Tri-City Herald
LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time scoring king
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James parlayed his offensive versatility over 20 seasons into the NBA all-time scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Tuesday for most points in league history. James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career regular-season points on a fallaway shot with 10.2 seconds remaining in the third...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Insider Expects LA To Make A Trade With Any Of These 5 Teams Before Deadline
Just because your Los Angeles Lakers arguably avoided trading for a ticking time bomb in talented-but-tempestuous All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, doesn't mean that they're necessarily done dealing as the trade deadline approaches. Jovan Buha of The Athletic hears that the two clubs with the best odds of securing a...
Tri-City Herald
Scoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark
LeBron James got the first official statistic of his NBA career on a rebound. His next entry on the stat sheet was an assist. Even then, points weren’t the priority. They never were. Somehow, he became the most prolific scorer in NBA history anyway. It finally happened Tuesday night,...
Tri-City Herald
Nets’ Cam Thomas Sets NBA Record With Another 40-Point Game
View the original article to see embedded media. On a night when the basketball world trained its eyes on LeBron James’s quest to break the all-time scoring record, Nets guard Cam Johnson made some scoring history of his own. The second-year player netted 43 points in a 116–112 loss...
Tri-City Herald
Knicks rally in fourth quarter to beat Magic
Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Julius Randle added 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the visiting New York Knicks rallied for a 102-98 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points for New York, which has won two straight and five of its...
Tri-City Herald
Nets’ Kevin Durant is ‘progressing,’ but still not absorbing contact on court
NEW YORK — Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said he received a “good update from the doctor” as it pertains to the MCL sprain that has kept star forward Kevin Durant off the floor for a month. Vaughn, however, declined to go into the specifics of Durant’s...
Tri-City Herald
2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST on February 9th. Each completed trade is listed below. Jan. 23. Lakers get: Rui...
Tri-City Herald
‘The Worst!’ Jalen Tolbert Reveals Truth about Cowboys Rookie Season
The Jalen Tolbert who we've gotten to know, just a little bit, is earnest. And now we know, via the Dallas Cowboys young receiver's visit while hanging out at the Senior Bowl, Tolbert is also honest. "This rookie year is by far the worst (season) that I've had,'' Tolbert said....
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers WATCH: Bills, Packers QBs Share ‘Bro’ Moment at Pebble Beach
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills weren't kind to the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers this past season, as the Bills came away with a convincing 27-17 win on Oct. 30 to give the Pack their fourth loss of what turned into a five-game slump. But as the...
Comments / 0