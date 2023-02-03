ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Tri-City Herald

Could We Have Seen the Last of Kyle Lowry in a Miami Heat Jersey?

With the trade deadline on Thursday, Kyle Lowry may not be a member of the Miami Heat by the time he recovers from missing three games because of a knee injury. Lowry’s tenure with the Heat has been a disappointment. When first arriving in Miami, some thought he, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could be a potential Big Three to win a championship. However, injuries and age have reduced Lowry’s production. He took a dip in scoring the last two years, averaging the fewest points since his 2012-13 season.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Sixers’ Doc Rivers Discusses Approach to Trade Deadline

When it comes to the NBA trade rumor mill, the Philadelphia 76ers have never been a team to fly under the radar. Within a few years, the Sixers have engaged in several blockbuster trades to land significant prospects in Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, and, most recently, James Harden. After taking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

OKC Thunder Spoils LeBron James’ Historic Night, 133-130

As the league watched LeBron James surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabar’s all-time scoring record, the Oklahoma City Thunder added another one to win column after converting 17-of-34 3-pointers and corralling 12 steals to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers, 133-130. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for Oklahoma City, scoring 30 points on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: LeBron Sets NBA All-Time Scoring with Nowitzki-Esque 1-Legged Fadeaway

The NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, and his name is LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar needed 36 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. With 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter, James finally set the record ... and it was done with a move Dallas Mavericks fans are very familiar with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time scoring king

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James parlayed his offensive versatility over 20 seasons into the NBA all-time scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Tuesday for most points in league history. James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career regular-season points on a fallaway shot with 10.2 seconds remaining in the third...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Scoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark

LeBron James got the first official statistic of his NBA career on a rebound. His next entry on the stat sheet was an assist. Even then, points weren’t the priority. They never were. Somehow, he became the most prolific scorer in NBA history anyway. It finally happened Tuesday night,...
OHIO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Nets’ Cam Thomas Sets NBA Record With Another 40-Point Game

View the original article to see embedded media. On a night when the basketball world trained its eyes on LeBron James’s quest to break the all-time scoring record, Nets guard Cam Johnson made some scoring history of his own. The second-year player netted 43 points in a 116–112 loss...
BROOKLYN, NY
Tri-City Herald

Knicks rally in fourth quarter to beat Magic

Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Julius Randle added 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the visiting New York Knicks rallied for a 102-98 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points for New York, which has won two straight and five of its...
ORLANDO, FL
Tri-City Herald

2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST on February 9th. Each completed trade is listed below. Jan. 23. Lakers get: Rui...

