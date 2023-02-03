(CBS DETROIT) - Two Macomb County workers are charged after stealing drugs from the medical examiner's office.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Jocelyn Fetting, 32, is charged with conspiracy with intent to deliver, delivery of suboxone, delivery of Adderall and larceny of a building.Jacob Kettlewell, 50, is charged with larceny and use of a controlled substance.Prosecutors say Fetting allegedly took drugs from the medical examiner's office with the internet to sell, while Kettlewell took an occasional pill to consume.Fetting and Kettlewell were both fired from the medical examiner's office."The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office does not investigate and does not try cases in the media. Now that the investigation is complete, the appropriate charges have been brought against the two former medical examiner's employees," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a press release.Fetting and Kettlewell were arraigned in 41B District Court and each received a $5,000 personal bond.The next court date is scheduled for May 9.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO