Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Republicans dubious of Biden’s infrastructure plan ahead of Madison visit
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire early Tuesday. Shooting outside...
nbc15.com
Uber listed as ineligible vendor with state agencies over taxes
Elections, State of the State Address, and State of the Union Address: All major political events and each fall on a Tuesday. But why?. Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A rural Wisconsin mom is...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DHS sees rise in toxic shock syndrome cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported seeing the largest number of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases in over 10 years. DHS has received five reports of TSS since July 2022, with four of those cases linked to teenage girls using super absorbency tampon. No deaths have been reported, according to DHS.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin National Guard is significantly behind recruiting goals for 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin is struggling to carry its own weight when it comes to the Army National Guard. The state should be about 8,000 soldiers strong. Yet recruiting challenges are making it hard to keep it that way, with current strength closer to 6,500. The National Guard in...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin restaurants seeing increases in menu prices, staff shortages amid inflation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over the last year-and-a-half, Wisconsin restaurants have had their hands full. “We’ve had about a 20-25% increase in wages, as well, going along at the same time,” says Susan Quam, Executive Vice President, Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “So labor costs have gone up 25%, the supplies have gone up 20-25%, and then throw in energy costs for gas and electric.”
nbc15.com
DNR to begin winter prescribed burns this week
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Monday that fire management crews will begin to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn. DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes and wetlands to clear any buildup of dead...
nbc15.com
Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Wisconsin mom is ready to share her story. In 2016, her son was human trafficked in Madison and she says this is not the last time you are going to hear about these situations. She wants other parents to know what she went through, so they can understand what signs to look for.
nbc15.com
FIRST ALRT DAY: Wet, heavy snow arrives Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is the calm before the storm, as active weather returns to southern Wisconsin later tonight. We’ll start today with sunny skies, with clouds building in through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s. There are some slight changes to the forecast, as...
nbc15.com
Mild Temperatures with Sunshine Today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder temperatures are on the way for this week. High pressure will dominate for today bringing plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle and upper 30s. The wind will increase as a wave of low pressure over Kansas moves toward the state of Wisconsin. When it arrives tonight, it will bring a round of showers to the region. There precipitation is expected to be light and most spots will receive under 0.10″.
Comments / 0