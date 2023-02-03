ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Uber listed as ineligible vendor with state agencies over taxes

Elections, State of the State Address, and State of the Union Address: All major political events and each fall on a Tuesday. But why?. Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A rural Wisconsin mom is...
Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
Wisconsin DHS sees rise in toxic shock syndrome cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported seeing the largest number of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases in over 10 years. DHS has received five reports of TSS since July 2022, with four of those cases linked to teenage girls using super absorbency tampon. No deaths have been reported, according to DHS.
Wisconsin restaurants seeing increases in menu prices, staff shortages amid inflation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over the last year-and-a-half, Wisconsin restaurants have had their hands full. “We’ve had about a 20-25% increase in wages, as well, going along at the same time,” says Susan Quam, Executive Vice President, Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “So labor costs have gone up 25%, the supplies have gone up 20-25%, and then throw in energy costs for gas and electric.”
DNR to begin winter prescribed burns this week

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Monday that fire management crews will begin to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn. DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes and wetlands to clear any buildup of dead...
FIRST ALRT DAY: Wet, heavy snow arrives Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is the calm before the storm, as active weather returns to southern Wisconsin later tonight. We’ll start today with sunny skies, with clouds building in through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s. There are some slight changes to the forecast, as...
Mild Temperatures with Sunshine Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder temperatures are on the way for this week. High pressure will dominate for today bringing plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle and upper 30s. The wind will increase as a wave of low pressure over Kansas moves toward the state of Wisconsin. When it arrives tonight, it will bring a round of showers to the region. There precipitation is expected to be light and most spots will receive under 0.10″.
