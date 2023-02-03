A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot during a robbery Sunday afternoon. Wichita police were called to the 1400 block of South Seneca, near Seneca and Harry, shortly before 2 p.m. They found the teen with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, and he was taken to a hospital for surgery. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

