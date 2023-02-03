ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Feb. 6

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:18 a.m. police and fire responded to the 1900 block of John for a report of a fire in the back yard. An officer reported it was a tree and that firefighters handled it. At 3:20 a.m. police arrested Justin...
PONCA CITY, OK
Hutch Post

Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police arrest kidnapping suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police officers made an arrest on Tuesday in a kidnapping case. Police were called to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon around 1:30 p.m. for an abduction call. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the area and attempted a traffic stop but a chase ensued. Officers stopped the vehicle at 10th Street and Madison.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Haysville man arrested in connection with abduction investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Haysville man in connection with an investigation into a disturbance and abduction report. The WPD said it arrested Daivon Atkinson on charges of aggravated assault, criminal restraint, eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and driving wile suspended. At...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for convicted felon in traffic case

NEWKIRK — A bench warrant is issued for Jessica Leigh Rosholt, 38, Ponca City by the Kay County District Court. Rosholt, who is convicted in two different felony child neglect cases,. failed to appear in court on Dec. 12 on traffic violation. On Nov. 2, 2022 Rosholt received a...
PONCA CITY, OK
kfdi.com

Wichita teen shot during robbery

A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot during a robbery Sunday afternoon. Wichita police were called to the 1400 block of South Seneca, near Seneca and Harry, shortly before 2 p.m. They found the teen with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, and he was taken to a hospital for surgery. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 hospitalized after mental health call prompts large police presence at Delano McDonald’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Feb. 7: The situation was resolved without further incident at around 10:40 Monday night, and one person was taken to the hospital. Police say they respond to a call about a person in distress at the McDonald’s in the 100 block of N. Seneca, where a 44-year-old Wichita man was locked inside the bathroom experiencing what police called a mental health crisis.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Wichita Police Department says teen shot during southside robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon is the result of a robbery. According to the WPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca. Upon arrival, officers say they found...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility

WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. Updated: 5 hours ago. While New Market Square will lose one of its long-time anchor tenants, it's not all bad...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The downtown Wichita street layout could look much different. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council is expected to discuss a street plan that calls for major changes. In downtown Wichita, Broadway consists of four lanes -- two in each direction. But imagine if Broadway had two...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy