School lockdown lifted after Wichita police locate suspect
A suspect has been arrested after a report of an abduction in south Wichita.
Law enforcement logs Feb. 6
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:18 a.m. police and fire responded to the 1900 block of John for a report of a fire in the back yard. An officer reported it was a tree and that firefighters handled it. At 3:20 a.m. police arrested Justin...
Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
Haysville man arrested in connection with abduction investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Haysville man in connection with an investigation into a disturbance and abduction report. The WPD said it arrested Daivon Atkinson on charges of aggravated assault, criminal restraint, eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and driving wile suspended. At...
Pedestrian found in ditch after hit-and-run in southern Kansas
A pedestrian was found in a ditch after a hit-and-run Sunday in Cowley County.
Updated: Standoff at Delano McDonald’s resolved, man taken to hospital
The 44-year-old man had been experiencing a mental health crisis when he locked himself in a bathroom, police said.
Police: Man locks himself inside Wichita McDonalds
Wichita police surrounded the McDonald’s restaurant at Douglas and Seneca after a man locked himself inside a bathroom.
Grandparents scam reported in Wichita area
The Consumer Protection Division is warning Sedgwick County residents to be on the lookout for the “Grandparent Scam.”
Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
Warrant issued for convicted felon in traffic case
NEWKIRK — A bench warrant is issued for Jessica Leigh Rosholt, 38, Ponca City by the Kay County District Court. Rosholt, who is convicted in two different felony child neglect cases,. failed to appear in court on Dec. 12 on traffic violation. On Nov. 2, 2022 Rosholt received a...
Wichita police locate missing teen
The Wichita Police Department has located a missing teen with special needs.
Alleged drunk driver strikes Cowley County deputy’s patrol car
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on 85th Road about one-mile northeast of Arkansas City.
Wichita teen shot during robbery
A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot during a robbery Sunday afternoon. Wichita police were called to the 1400 block of South Seneca, near Seneca and Harry, shortly before 2 p.m. They found the teen with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, and he was taken to a hospital for surgery. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
1 hospitalized after mental health call prompts large police presence at Delano McDonald’s
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Feb. 7: The situation was resolved without further incident at around 10:40 Monday night, and one person was taken to the hospital. Police say they respond to a call about a person in distress at the McDonald’s in the 100 block of N. Seneca, where a 44-year-old Wichita man was locked inside the bathroom experiencing what police called a mental health crisis.
Wichita Police Department says teen shot during southside robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon is the result of a robbery. According to the WPD, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca. Upon arrival, officers say they found...
Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. Updated: 5 hours ago. While New Market Square will lose one of its long-time anchor tenants, it's not all bad...
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. “It looks like nothing happened so it’s easy to kind of put it out of my mind when I don’t see a daily reminder of what happened,” Mellard said.
City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The downtown Wichita street layout could look much different. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council is expected to discuss a street plan that calls for major changes. In downtown Wichita, Broadway consists of four lanes -- two in each direction. But imagine if Broadway had two...
