Hino Trucks announces new president
Hino Trucks USA, Novi, Michigan, has announced that Glenn Ellis was appointed president and chairman of the board for Hino Trucks, effective Feb. 1. Ellis will become the first United States-born president of Hino Trucks, succeeding Shigehiro Matsuoka, who retired after holding the position for four years. Ellis also will serve as an officer of Hino Motors Limited, Hino Trucks’ Japan-based parent company.
ShearCore appoints new service manager
ShearCore, a division of Superior, Wisconsin-based Exodus Global, has announced that Tim Jacobson has been named its service manager. Jacobson will be the primary liaison between the customer, field service, inside sales, outside sales, engineering and operations. Jacobson brings over 20 years of experience in mechanical repair, ShearCore says. Most...
Metso Outotec gears up for ConExpo
Finland-based Metso Outotec says it is preparing to display several types of equipment for the aggregates industry at its display areas at the ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 trade show taking place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. The maker of crushing and screening equipment says sustainability will be in its spotlight. “Throughout the...
