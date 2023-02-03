ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop

A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. Dr. Marcus Ware to replace Lynn Clark as superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. This came 10 months after former superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested for...
Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two illegally possessed guns on Saturday. The incident happened in the area of Ronald Drive where police conducted a search of a man’s home and that’s where they found a large capacity firearm, more than 30 pounds of ammunition and more than $2,100 in cash, along with drugs.
Police seeking suspects using counterfeit money to buy electronics

A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. A Springfield teacher is facing several charges after his arrest late last month. Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop. Updated: 2 hours ago.
BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
19-Year-Old Springfield Man With Open Gun Case Caught With 2 More: Police

A 19-year-old man from Springfield, who was already entangled in law enforcement, has added almost a dozen more charges to his record, authorities said. Officers seized two illegal guns from Adam Naylor at a home on the 0-100 block of Ronald Drive just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, Springfield Police report. Naylor, who already has an open firearms case, was found in possession of a large capacity firearm and another firearm.
Worcester man arrested in connection with Oxford Street shooting

A 36-year-old Worcester man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with an Oxford Street shooting, police said. Jesus Torres was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card and trespassing. Torres also had an outstanding warrant, Worcester police said.
Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs

Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
