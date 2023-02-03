A 19-year-old man from Springfield, who was already entangled in law enforcement, has added almost a dozen more charges to his record, authorities said. Officers seized two illegal guns from Adam Naylor at a home on the 0-100 block of Ronald Drive just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, Springfield Police report. Naylor, who already has an open firearms case, was found in possession of a large capacity firearm and another firearm.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO