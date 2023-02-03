Read full article on original website
Body of Westfield man allegedly fleeing police traffic stop found in stream
A body matching the description of Westfield man Yoniel Monsanto Maldonado — a man who fled a police traffic stop on foot early Sunday morning — was found in a stream in the woods near Union St. in Westfield on Tuesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. Monsanto...
westernmassnews.com
Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop
A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. Dr. Marcus Ware to replace Lynn Clark as superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. This came 10 months after former superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested for...
Loaded firearm, drugs found after shots fired report in Chicopee
A Springfield man was arrested in Chicopee for illegal possession of a firearm and drugs after a report of shots fired Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two illegally possessed guns on Saturday. The incident happened in the area of Ronald Drive where police conducted a search of a man’s home and that’s where they found a large capacity firearm, more than 30 pounds of ammunition and more than $2,100 in cash, along with drugs.
westernmassnews.com
Police seeking suspects using counterfeit money to buy electronics
A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. A Springfield teacher is facing several charges after his arrest late last month. Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop. Updated: 2 hours ago.
westernmassnews.com
BOLO leads to gun, narcotics arrest in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert issued after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Chicopee lead to the narcotics and firearms arrest of a Springfield man in Holyoke Thursday. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, members of the Holyoke DEA Task Force witnessed a vehicle...
Illegal aftermarket add-ons to guns found in Massachusetts
Springfield Police have a warning about a dangerous attachment they're seeing on guns called a Glock switch that turns semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.
Police locate body after search for missing man along Westfield River
The Massachusetts State Police are searching along the Westfield River on Tuesday for a man who they say ran away from police during a traffic stop.
Two guns, drugs found in Springfield home
A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after a search warrant was conducted Saturday.
19-Year-Old Springfield Man With Open Gun Case Caught With 2 More: Police
A 19-year-old man from Springfield, who was already entangled in law enforcement, has added almost a dozen more charges to his record, authorities said. Officers seized two illegal guns from Adam Naylor at a home on the 0-100 block of Ronald Drive just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, Springfield Police report. Naylor, who already has an open firearms case, was found in possession of a large capacity firearm and another firearm.
Berny A. Calderon, of Webster, charged with murder in fatal Worcester shooting
A 25-year-old Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with an October 2022 Worcester shooting on Burncoat Street that killed a 28-year-old man. Berny A. Calderon is charged with murder in connection with the death of Andrew Barley on Oct. 24, 2022, according to court documents. Calderon was...
Massachusetts man charged in 2018 home invasion in Thompson
The suspect in a September 2018 home invasion in Thompson faces multiple charges after being extradited from Massachusetts to Connecticut.
Chicopee officer finds toy gun after 911 hang-up call
Chicopee Police were investigating a 911 call Saturday where a toy gun could have been mistaken for a real firearm.
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
Worcester man arrested in connection with Oxford Street shooting
A 36-year-old Worcester man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with an Oxford Street shooting, police said. Jesus Torres was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card and trespassing. Torres also had an outstanding warrant, Worcester police said.
PD: Suspects allegedly used counterfeit money at Walmart in Sturbridge, Ware
Sturbridge and Ware police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people that used fake money at a business.
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs
Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
West Springfield Police looking to identify suspect wanted for stealing from a business
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connecting with stealing from a business.
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Elliot Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, Springfield crews responded to a ShotSpotter and found a gunshot victim. Officials responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. at 0-100 block of Elliot Street. When the victim was found, he was transported to Baystate Health with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau...
