SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A homeowner allegedly shot a man who is accused of unlawfully entering his house and threatening his fiancé. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Smith County deputies were dispatched to the 15,000 block of Treasure Cove near Bullard in reference to a suspicious person, according to a release from Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. While en route to the location, deputies were informed that a white male had entered a residence unlawfully and confronted the homeowners, insisting that the homeowner’s truck belonged to him, Christian said. The homeowner reportedly forcefully removed the intruder from his residence and was able to lock the door.

BULLARD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO