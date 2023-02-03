Read full article on original website
Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pastor and his son who pleaded guilty to stealing from an elderly couple have been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution. Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton of the Open Door Bible Church was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to the family he stole from, as well as $40,000 in restitution to his church. The Smith County District Attorney’s Office requested that the family be paid first, then the church.
Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel
February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
Van Zandt County grand jury won’t indict man who shot, killed house intruder
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In April 2022, a Canton homeowner shot and killed a man he claims unlawfully forced entry into his home. However, he will not face indictment for the incident. Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said a grand jury has decided there is not enough evidence...
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
Man killed in Ellis County shooting
ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
Tyler pastor convicted of stealing from elderly couple, church ordered to pay $70,000
TYLER, Texas — A longtime Tyler pastor and coach, who was convicted of stealing from an elderly couple and his former church in August, has been ordered to pay $70,000 back to the theft victims. In August, Rev. Jerome Milton was sentenced to six months in the county jail...
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Greg Sowell says it’s time for a Spring Cleaning in Nacogdoches County with many items around several agencies being approved to become surplus or salvage. “We just went through an inventory period where we went over every piece of property that the county...
Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home. On February 6 at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 blk of W. Mims where a homicide had been reported. A person was found dead inside the residence; they had been shot. Their name is being withheld until family can be notified, police say. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla
February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
Tyler man convicted of crashing through 2 metal fences, impaling passenger to death
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was found guilty Friday of driving while drunk, crashing into a fence that impaled one of his friends in the car to death and then fleeing the scene in January 2021. In the 114th District Court, jurors found Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, guilty...
Body found at construction site in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found at a construction site in the 900 block of E. Grande Boulevard, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. Police received a call reporting the discovery at about 11 a.m. Monday. Erbaugh said it is a man who shows signs of being homeless. There is no exact time frame established for the death, but authorities said it has been a while. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
Tyler police investigating homicide after person found fatally shot
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating after a person was found dead on Monday afternoon around 4:20 p.m., the department announced. When the officers arrived in the 1600 Block of W. Mims they found someone deceased inside the residence due to a gunshot wound, according to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. […]
Police: Dead man found behind construction site in Tyler identified as transient
TYLER, Texas — Police say they don't suspect foul play after a transient man was found dead behind a construction site in Tyler. The body was found in the 900 block of E. Grande Blvd in Tyler, according to police. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the call...
1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A homeowner allegedly shot a man who is accused of unlawfully entering his house and threatening his fiancé. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Smith County deputies were dispatched to the 15,000 block of Treasure Cove near Bullard in reference to a suspicious person, according to a release from Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. While en route to the location, deputies were informed that a white male had entered a residence unlawfully and confronted the homeowners, insisting that the homeowner’s truck belonged to him, Christian said. The homeowner reportedly forcefully removed the intruder from his residence and was able to lock the door.
East Texas Kitchen Care: Damaged Fire King in the wild
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mama Steph was doing one of her favorite things ... wandering through one of East Texas’ many antiques shops ... when she came across some Fire King bowls that had been permanently damaged by a dishwasher. She made it a teachable moment because, let’s face it, she’s slightly obsessed with this stuff.
East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
FAA preparing to investigate Gregg County plane crash
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A plane that crashed near the Gladewater Municipal Airport is now being monitored by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane crashed into a pond just east of the airport. Four people were in the plane when it went down, but DPS tells us they all sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Initially, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. DPS will turn the site over to the FAA when they arrive.
Police recover approximately 61 shell casings in overnight shooting that left woman critically injured
HEARTLAND, Texas — Police recovered approximately 61 spent shell casings in an overnight shooting that left a woman critically injured. At approximately 1:49 a.m., on February 6, 2023, the Crandall Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Fluttermill Drive in the Heartland community in regard to a shooting call.
Developer wants to open restaurant inside old bank building in downtown Nacogdoches
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington about the upgrade. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a...
