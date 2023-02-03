ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pastor and his son who pleaded guilty to stealing from an elderly couple have been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution. Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton of the Open Door Bible Church was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to the family he stole from, as well as $40,000 in restitution to his church. The Smith County District Attorney’s Office requested that the family be paid first, then the church.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel

February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas

In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
BULLARD, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in Ellis County shooting

ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home. On February 6 at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 blk of W. Mims where a homicide had been reported. A person was found dead inside the residence; they had been shot. Their name is being withheld until family can be notified, police say. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla

February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Body found at construction site in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found at a construction site in the 900 block of E. Grande Boulevard, according to Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. Police received a call reporting the discovery at about 11 a.m. Monday. Erbaugh said it is a man who shows signs of being homeless. There is no exact time frame established for the death, but authorities said it has been a while. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler police investigating homicide after person found fatally shot

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating after a person was found dead on Monday afternoon around 4:20 p.m., the department announced. When the officers arrived in the 1600 Block of W. Mims they found someone deceased inside the residence due to a gunshot wound, according to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 dead after alleged home invasion near Bullard

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A homeowner allegedly shot a man who is accused of unlawfully entering his house and threatening his fiancé. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Smith County deputies were dispatched to the 15,000 block of Treasure Cove near Bullard in reference to a suspicious person, according to a release from Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. While en route to the location, deputies were informed that a white male had entered a residence unlawfully and confronted the homeowners, insisting that the homeowner’s truck belonged to him, Christian said. The homeowner reportedly forcefully removed the intruder from his residence and was able to lock the door.
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

East Texas Kitchen Care: Damaged Fire King in the wild

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mama Steph was doing one of her favorite things ... wandering through one of East Texas’ many antiques shops ... when she came across some Fire King bowls that had been permanently damaged by a dishwasher. She made it a teachable moment because, let’s face it, she’s slightly obsessed with this stuff.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

FAA preparing to investigate Gregg County plane crash

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A plane that crashed near the Gladewater Municipal Airport is now being monitored by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane crashed into a pond just east of the airport. Four people were in the plane when it went down, but DPS tells us they all sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Initially, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. DPS will turn the site over to the FAA when they arrive.
GREGG COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy