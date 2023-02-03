If you’ve explored Hogwarts, there’s a good chance you have encountered the large wooden doors surrounded by strange beast symbols and locked behind mathematical equations. These puzzles are known as Arithmancy Doors, and while they may seem intimidating at first glance, they’re actually relatively easy to solve once you learn what the symbols represent. This puzzle door guide will explain everything you need to know about solving the Arithmancy Door puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy.

