Read full article on original website
Related
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
IGN
YouTube Horror Series The Backrooms Is Getting Turned Into a Feature Film
Get your hazmat suits ready; the Backrooms are coming to the big screen. A24 is teaming up with Kane Parsons to create a feature film adaptation of his viral YouTube horror universe, with Atomic Monster, Chernin Entertainment and 21 Laps Entertainment also producing. The film will be directed by Parsons, who is 17 years old, and written by Roberto Patino.
IGN
Genshin Impact Starlit Sky Web Event
The sky is alight with not just fireworks, but prizes of all sorts! Participate in the Starlit Sky Web Event to earn Mora and Primogems and to enter to join a prize draw for physical goodies such as an iPhone 14 Pro Max, Playstation 5, or an iPad Mini 6. Collect all the Firework Cards before the end of the web event for your chance to get in on this massive Genshin Impact giveaway.
IGN
Dexter and Billions Spin-Offs on the Way as Showtime Adopts Yellowstone Franchise Model
It looks like Showtime is chasing a Yellowstone-style franchise hit of its own, with the network greenlighting several spinoffs of both Dexter and Billions. The news was first reported by Wall Street Journal today and later formally announced by Showtime. It's given a straight-to-series order to Dexter: Origins, executive produced by longtime Dexter mainstay Clyde Phillips.
IGN
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Premiere Review - "Moon Girl Landing"
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres on The Disney Channel on February 10, and on Disney+ February 15. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur makes a lot of obvious changes to the comic book series by Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder, aging the titular hero up from nine to 13 and removing all of her connections to the deep comics mythology of the Kree and Inhumans. But the most powerful change seen in the series pilot, “Moon Girl Landing,” is just how happy and comfortable in her own skin Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White) is. Rather than presenting the comic version of the character – an anxious, misunderstood genius desperate to find a place where she can really demonstrate her brilliance – the show anchors Lunella deeply in her community, creating an empowering tale that thematically and stylistically emulates Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
IGN
Metal Gear Solid: Preorder the Metal Gear Rex Model Kit at the IGN Store
Attention, Metal Gear Solid fans! Right now on the IGN Store, you can preorder a Metal Gear Rex model kit. The model kit costs $99.99 and is expected to ship in August of this year. The preorder is open now at the IGN Store, and you can check out the listing below.
IGN
Mutants - Avoalet
Mutants are boss fights Frey will run into while she explores Forspoken's various regions. Each fight will see the protagonist go up against a powerful monster, with the player having to exploit their weaknesses to succeed. The guide below will run you through fighting every mutant in Avoalet, with entries...
IGN
Everspace 2 Lands a Full Release at Last in April
After two years of early access, Rockfish Games is finally ready to bring Everspace 2 into full release, and it's got a date and everything: April 6. However, that's PC only, as Xbox Series X and S and PS5 will see an Everspace 2 release later this summer. Currently, Everspace...
IGN
How to Solve the Comms Array Puzzle
This page will guide you through solving Dead Space's Comms Array Puzzle. The puzzle appears in Chapter 8, with Isaac needing to fix the Comms Array so that he can get in contact with the USM Valor. Fixing the array is essential to completing the mission and establishing communication with...
IGN
Dark and Darker Classes
The Fighter is a versatile class, capable of equipping most weapons and armor in the game. They can sprint, but can't use any spells. The Barbarian is a slow moving, high damage melee class who can charge into the fray, with high health and innate magic resistance. They have a damage bonus using two-handed weapons.
IGN
How to Open Arithmancy Doors
If you’ve explored Hogwarts, there’s a good chance you have encountered the large wooden doors surrounded by strange beast symbols and locked behind mathematical equations. These puzzles are known as Arithmancy Doors, and while they may seem intimidating at first glance, they’re actually relatively easy to solve once you learn what the symbols represent. This puzzle door guide will explain everything you need to know about solving the Arithmancy Door puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Review
Like many, I’ve been waiting for a truly excellent Harry Potter game since I was in the third grade. In that time, we’ve gotten some respectable LEGO Potter games, an underwhelming EA Sports Quidditch game for some reason, and even suffered through the fevered nightmare that is Harry Potter Kinect. But none of these has come close to fulfilling that fantasy of receiving a Hogwarts admission letter that opens the door to a secret world. With Hogwarts Legacy, I’m happy to say that we finally got a Harry Potter game that captures some of that magic. Its open world map absolutely nails the vibe of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, it has spellcasting combat that’s stupefyingly good, the characters that inhabit it are charming and unforgettable, and it is positively brimming with countless diversions to soak up dozens of hours of your time. It may not be the most impressive technical achievement and it is certainly cursed with a lack of enemy variety, but none of Hogwarts Legacy’s issues can cast a Descendo charm on this triumphant visit to the Wizarding World.
IGN
The Best Batman Action Figures
From classic comics to exciting films and TV shows to thrilling video games, Batman has made an impact just about everywhere. No matter if you grew up with the character or jumped on the bandwagon recently thanks to Matt Reeves's spectacular film The Batman, he's a character whose popularity continues to grow year after year. With that also comes more fans wanting to find ways to show off their love for the character, and what better way to do that than with action figures?
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: First 25 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the first 25 minutes of gameplay for Hogwarts Legacy, the new game set in the Harry Potter universe. Combat, story beats, and even some iconic Harry Potter locations feature in this 4K gameplay clip of Hogwarts Legacy. In the full game you can learn spells, choose your wand, and even join the Hogwarts house of your choice. This footage was captured on Xbox Series X in Performance Mode, but Hogwarts Legacy is also coming to Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC at launch, with PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch to release at a later date.
IGN
Walkthrough
Welcome to IGN's Walkthrough for Dead Space (2023). This Dead Space Walkthrough contains complete guides for all twelve chapters of the game, including boss strategies, puzzle solutions, upgrade locations, and more, for both the remake and the 2008 original. Each page also contains IGN's guide for Dead Space (2008), maintained...
IGN
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
IGN
Field Guide Page Locations
Your time in Hogwarts Legacy will be marked by the accumulation of knowledge in your Hogwarts Field Guide. Much of this is done by finding Field Guide Pages that can be found all over Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the Highlands open world. Our Field Guide Page Locations will include how to find every type of Field Guide Page, and the spells to uncover them.
IGN
How to Zip to Anchor Points
To explore Athia's points of interest, you'll need to master Frey's magical parkour abilities. In fact, you won't be able to traverse most of the Forspoken's map until you obtain Tanta Sila's magic and unlock the Zip spell. This page explains everything you need to know about the Zip spell and how to use it on anchor points.
IGN
How to Heal
You entered a Dark and Darker dungeon, had an unpleasant encounter with a skeleton, and now you’re in desperate need of some HP recovery. Sound familiar? Luckily, there are several ways to regain HP, and we’ll discuss them in this Dark and Darker healing guide. How to heal...
IGN
Portkey Games Addresses Hogwarts Legacy's Transgender Character
Warning: The below contains some vague details about an early Hogwarts Legacy mission, but no major spoilers. Adding a new wrinkle to the ongoing debate over the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy, IGN has learned that a transgender woman features prominently in an early mission. The character, Sirona Ryan, runs the Three...
Comments / 0