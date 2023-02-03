Read full article on original website
James Michael
3d ago
I guess they still don’t get it. At least we know who the next round of layoffs will include. It’s probably time to buckle down and do your job. Not stand in front of the building with signs getting your face on TV. The union didn’t save the 12 thousand and it won’t save you.
2
besamiculo
4d ago
just get another job, that is what you told me and other during your useless mandates and to pipeline workers.
3
rich
4d ago
never have I ever seen contractors demanding things. if we did that at work I would be out of a job tomorrow
3
