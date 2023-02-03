Marquee Sports Network to Broadcast Chicago Hounds Matches

Marquee Sports Network also televises Chicago Cubs and Sky games.

Chicago Hounds matches will be broadcasted on Marquee Sports Network, the two organizations announced Thursday .

The Hounds' inaugural match will be at Old Glory DC on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia. The home opener is Sunday, March 5 against the Utah Warriors at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. Both matches have kickoff slated for 1 PM Central Time.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Chicago Hounds’ inaugural season and look forward to showcasing the global game to new audiences across the Midwest and beyond,” Marquee Sports Network VP of Programming, Alli Bertucci said. “Good luck to the Hounds this season!”

“Our partnership with Marquee Sports Network is a monumental achievement for the Chicago Hounds franchise,” Hounds CEO James English said. “We need to make rugby accessible to our fans in the Midwest. Aligning ourselves with a premier brand such as Marquee helps us achieve that goal. Through this partnership, our fans will be able to watch every second of Major League Rugby action this season on a network they already know and trust.”

Marquee Sports Network also televises the Chicago Cubs' and Sky's games. The network has yet to announce the broadcast team for the Hounds' matches.

Sat., Feb. 18 - 1 p.m. - at Old Glory DC (Marquee)

Sun., March 5 - 1 p.m. - Utah Warriors (Marquee Plus*)

Sat., March 11 - 7 p.m. - Toronto Arrows (FS2)

Sat., March 18 - 6 p.m. - Dallas Jackals (Marquee)

Sun., March 26 - 3 p.m. - Seattle Seawolves (Marquee Plus*)

Sun., April 2 - 1 p.m. - Houston Sabercats (Marquee Plus*)

Sat., April 8 - 1 p.m. - at New England Free Jacks (FS1)

Sun., April 16 - 3 p.m. - at San Diego Legion (Marquee Plus*)

Sun., April 23 - 1 p.m. - NOLA Gold (Marquee Plus*)

Sat., May 6 - 5 p.m. - at Rugby ATL (Marquee)

Sun., May 14 - 1 p.m. - Rugby New York (Marquee Plus*)

Sat., May 20 - 9:30 p.m. - at Seattle Seawolves (Marquee)

Sat., May 27 - 7 p.m. - at Houston Sabercats (Marquee)

Sat., June 3 - 6 p.m. - Rugby New York (FS1)

Sat., June 10 - 9 p.m. - at Utah Warriors (Marquee)

Sat., June 17 - 7 p.m. - at Dallas Jackals (Marquee)

*Matches will also be carried tape-delayed in their entirety on Marquee Sports Network

