Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville awarded $280K Safe Streets Funding to target bicycle and pedestrian fatalities

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 1 in 4 traffic deaths involved pedestrians. Between 2012 and 2017, 233 traffic deaths involved pedestrians and crashes. That’s an average of 39 traffic deaths per year.

The United States Department of Transportation announced on Wed., Feb. 1, that $280,000 in federal discretionary grant funding would be awarded to the City of Jacksonville.

The Transportation Planning Division will receive the funds to support development of its Vision Action Plan: Targeting Zero Bicycle and Pedestrian Fatalities by 2030.

The City of Jacksonville said in a released statement that the development of the plan is the first step in reaching a target of zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries among all roadway users by the year 2030. The plan will identify countermeasures for safer roadways, recommended policies and actionable items, a prioritized corridor network for targeted safety improvements, and short-and-long term performance targets.

“The process of developing the plan requires participation from all stakeholders, including elected officials, local, regional, and state governments, private sector and nonprofit agencies, and - most importantly - Jacksonville residents,” the statement read.

