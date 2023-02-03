Effective: 2023-02-08 03:23:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, and Northern San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO