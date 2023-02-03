Read full article on original website
A Meet-Cute Turns Malevolent in the Bittersweet Horror Romance Attachment
Fans of horror inspired by Jewish folklore are having a boom time between last month’s The Offering and now Attachment—the latter arriving on Shudder just in time for Valentine’s Day. From Denmark-based filmmaker Gabriel Bier Gislason, it’s the tale of two women who fall quickly in love but soon encounter some supernatural stumbling blocks.
Funko Releases Disney100 Pop Movie Posters of Cinderella and Dumbo
To celebrate the Disney100 Funko Pop! has been adding to its parade of animation collectibles for the studio’s centennial. In this exclusive with io9, we’re unveiling two new artistic Disney movie poster releases. Take a look at the just-released Cinderella and Dumbo posters with pop figures of their stars and rodent sidekicks in this gallery.
The Last of Us Will Release Episode 5 Early to Avoid the Super Bowl
HBO really cares about the numbers for The Last of Us, apparently. In light of a certain football game that will likely dominate airwaves and streaming time on Sunday—during the same slot of time when The Last of Us usually gets released—the series’ fifth episode will instead premiere on streaming services on Friday, February 10, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. It will also still run on the HBO channel on Sunday during its regular timeslot, but fans won’t be asked to choose between the apocalyptic horror drama and the buff men running around with a ball.
Even at His Best, Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland Apparently Wasn't Much Fun to Work With
After allegations of abuse were revealed earlier this year, Adult Swim and Hulu parted ways with Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites, Koala Man). Now, a new investigation by the Hollywood Reporter says that Roiland’s offbeat work ethic and flaky attention span made him a lot less important to his projects than the public might have assumed.
The Michael J. Fox Documentary, Still, Is Lovely and Inspiring
Even if you aren’t a big movie fan, odds are you know a bit about Michael J. Fox. Fox was one of the biggest stars on the planet in the 1980s; with a hit TV show and the main role in a mega-franchise, the world was his oyster. But a few years later, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and his life completely changed. He kept acting for a while, but eventually his illness made that less practical and he turned to activism, where his work has generated billions in research.
The Legends of Tomorrow Will Return One Last Time Thanks to The Flash
Praise Beebo, my friends. While a lot of familiar faces are returning for The Flash’s ninth season, it won’t just be the friends and family members of the Iris West clan. Showrunner Eric Wallace has revealed that the fan-favorite Legends of Tomorrow cast will make an appearance, almost certainly for the final time.
The 6,167-Piece Rivendell Is the One Lego Lord of the Rings Set to Rule Them All
Take a really close look at the reflection in the gold ring that Lego teased on Twitter yesterday and you’ll see that the company actually shared an early sneak peek at today’s big reveal: an absolutely stunning 6,167-piece recreation of Rivendell reflecting the elaborate locale we’ve seen on screen.
Disney Artist Ashley Taylor on Her Fairytale Inspirations
Every year at Epcot kicks off with the International Festival of the Arts, a haven for Disney art collectors that showcases an extensive line-up of work from an array of unique perspectives. The Walt Disney World-exclusive Artful Epcot fest has steadily become one of the best reasons to visit Disney Parks during the non-peak season, with fantastic weather perfect for taking an art walk around the world. It’s only too bad doesn’t run as long as the park’s other festivals.
Mutants, Mullets, and Masks Mark the Toy News of the Week
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest toy news. This week, Mondo’s X-Men: The Animated Series line continues with much jubilation, set phasers to stun with a new Star Trek replica, and Lego goes Disney for a new 100th anniversary celebration. Check it out!
The Mandalorian Is Moving to Regular TV... for One Night Only
The Mandalorian, the show that helped launch an entire streaming service, is coming off that streaming service for one night only. With the third season of the hit Star Wars show quickly approaching, the very first episode will make its broadcast debut, airing on ABC, Freeform, and FX on February 24.
New Demon Slayer Trailer Highlights Japan's Most Powerful Demons
It’ll only be a couple of months before Ufotable’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba returns for its third season. Season two received high marks when it came out, and its theatrical Mugen Train movie was a box office hit. Now as that season’s being nominated for awards in the anime community, studio Ufotable and Aniplex setting the stage for Tanjiro and friends’ next adventure.
Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur's Cast and Crew on Bringing Marvel's New Hero to Animated Life
Marvel has been dominating pop culture for 15 years, but it arguably wouldn’t be as strong a brand if it didn’t have its animation slate. Cartoons like X-Men and Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have helped define Marvel in the eyes of viewers. But for the last several years, many Marvel cartoons have focused on established or then-upcoming MCU heavy hitters in an effort to remind young audiences of their favorite cinematic superheroes through shows like Marvel’s Spider-Man and What If...?.
