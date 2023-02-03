Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian set to receive funds to continue restoration efforts on Dentzel Carousel
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At Tuesday’s Meridian City Council meeting, the Dentzel Carousel was one of the topics up for discussion. News 11 first told you back in September of 2022 that city’s Parks and Recreation Department applied for a Community Heritage Preservation Grant to continue restoring the site.
WTOK-TV
New Neighborhood Watch coordinator introduced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced its new Neighborhood Watch Coordinator, Sergeant Keith Moody, at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Moody was appointed in December. He said he wants to do what he can to curb violence in the community. “I will start going around to existing...
WTOK-TV
Changes made to Front Street traffic flow
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian has changed the traffic flow at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Front Street downtown. Senior Project Manager Gabe Faggard of Neel-Schaffer Inc., said drivers traveling eastbound on Front Street through the 22nd Avenue intersection will now use the left lane to continue on Front Street. The right lane is now designated for right turns only.
WTOK-TV
Light poles removed on Hwy. 39 North for MDOT project
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Light poles on a designated area of Highway 39 North have been removed in advance of a project of the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Mississippi Power said it met with MDOT in 2022 about roadwork on Highway 39 North, from Dale Drive to 33rd Street. The project, set to begin after Feb. 24, required removal of 27 lights and poles in the median.
WTOK-TV
60th Annual Kentucky Ham Meal continues Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A special tradition continues in 2023 as the community gathered for delicious meals and friendly fellowship. First Christian Church of Meridian is hosting its 60th Annual Kentucky Ham Meal Tuesday and Wednesday. The event offered many of its classics, and yes, that includes ham, but this meal is special because all of the proceeds go to local charities, like Love’s Kitchen and the Boys and Girls Club.
franchising.com
Eggs Up Grill Signs Deal for Mississippi
February 07, 2023 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Eggs Up Grill is moving into the state of Mississippi in 2023. Former Captain D’s Area Manager Richard Harris, along with his partners Bill and Larry Johnson, inked a deal for one location in Meridian, Miss. with a target opening date of this summer.
WTOK-TV
Governor’s Job Fair Network at MSU Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security hosted its Meridian area Job Fair at MSU Meridian today. The job fair had a great turnout with 45 companies making an appearance. Adam Todd, Director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network spoke about the event’s success. “We’ve...
WDAM-TV
LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun. Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:. Friday, Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, starting at...
WTOK-TV
Newton County High School choir performs at the State Capitol during legislative session
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County High School choir put on a show at the state capitol during their legislative session. The Newton County choir was one of eight schools in the state to be invited to sing during Mississippi’s Legislative Session. Choir director Chandler Smith said they were invited to perform at the Mississippi Association of School Administrators Conference last year which ultimately had a helping hand in their invite to the capitol.
WTOK-TV
New Starbucks location opens in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A brand new coffee location is now open in the Queen City. Starbucks has opened a new location on North Frontage road near Bonita Drive between U-Haul and IHOP. There is seating available outside and inside the coffee shop. It also has a drive thru. It’s...
WTOK-TV
Disaster recovery centers open Tuesday in Sumter, Greene counties
(WTOK) - FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening two disaster recovery centers Tuesday in Sumter and Greene counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration will...
WTOK-TV
Watson wins Rural Teacher of the Year honor
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Southeast Lauderdale High School teacher earned very high praise during a surprise presentation Tuesday. Kenny Watson is the Third Congressional District Rural Teacher of the Year. He now advances to compete for the Mississippi Rural Teacher of the Year title. Watson has been teaching...
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
WDAM-TV
Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel
This video was obtained from Matthew Lawrence, the attorney of the plaintiff. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Around the Pine...
meridian.mi.us
Meridian Township Police Investigate Incident at Elementary School
The Meridian Township Police Department and the Meridian Township Fire Department are investigating an incident that occurred on the playground at Cornell Elementary School on February 6, 2023. The police response is unrelated to the school, but happens to be in proximity to the school. There is no threat to...
Man ‘seriously injured’ in Jones County fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man suffered serious injuries in a Jones County fire on Sunday, February 5. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the fire around 6:00 p.m. at 603 South Pine Street in Sandersville. At the scene, a firefighter found the victim trying to escape from a […]
WTOK-TV
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police have arrested a person of interest in an early Tuesday shooting at a local apartment complex that left one man dead. According Detective Chanetta Stevens, Eddie Christopher Henderson, 32, was arrested without incident in the shooting that claimed the life of Juantonious McDonald, 41.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 7, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Wednesday night
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong storm system is moving towards our area for Wednesday, and it’ll bring the potential for severe storms with it. Wednesday morning, fog is possible with mild temps in the upper 50s. There could also be some spotty AM showers, but the afternoon will support hit & miss storms with highs climbing into the upper 70s.
WTOK-TV
Man dies from gunshot wound
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. Metro Ambulance was called to Walker Hill Apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. MPD reported officers responded to a call in the 600 block of 21st Street about 12:18 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.
