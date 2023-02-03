NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County High School choir put on a show at the state capitol during their legislative session. The Newton County choir was one of eight schools in the state to be invited to sing during Mississippi’s Legislative Session. Choir director Chandler Smith said they were invited to perform at the Mississippi Association of School Administrators Conference last year which ultimately had a helping hand in their invite to the capitol.

NEWTON COUNTY, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO