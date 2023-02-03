Read full article on original website
Former state attorney says Fucci guilty plea timing was ‘unusual,’ may have been motivated by his mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former state attorney of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes St. Johns County, told News4JAX he thought the timing of Aiden Fucci’s guilty plea right before jury selection started was “unusual.”. Fucci, 16, pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder in the stabbing...
How will Aiden Fucci’s defense prepare for the sentencing phase? A juvenile law expert provides insight
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys are preparing for the sentencing phase now that Aiden Fucci has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old St. Johns County schoolmate Tristyn Bailey. The shocking change of plea came Monday, the same day jury selection was supposed to...
Tristyn Bailey’s family: Guilty plea brings ‘significant relief’; a milestone in ‘journey of justice’
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Following what family members of Tristyn Bailey called a “surprise change of plea” from the teenager charged in their loved one’s death, a statement released by their attorney on their behalf thanks the community for an outpouring of continued support, saying Monday is an “important milestone in the journey of justice for Tristyn.”
Why would Fucci change his plea from 'not guilty' to 'guilty' in the killing Tristyn Bailey?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A murder trial that had a lot of build up stopped before it even began Monday. Before jury selection started, Aiden Fucci, 16, changed his 'not guilty' plea to 'guilty' in the murder case of Tristyn Bailey in May 2021. The St. Johns County...
Aiden Fucci’s mental health likely to be a focus during sentencing hearing, attorney says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – In a St. Johns County courtroom on Monday, when Aiden Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, the 16-year-old disclosed the medications he is currently taking. Circuit Judge R. Lee Smith wanted to be sure that...
Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate 114 times
ST. AUGUSTINE - A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. "I just want to say I plead guilty and I'm sorry for the Bailey family and my family," Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty...
Aiden Fucci could be eligible for release in 25 years, regardless of sentencing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci's trial for first-degree murder begins on Monday. The teen is accused of stabbing his classmate, 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, to death. Because Fucci is a juvenile, you might wonder what his sentencing could look like if...
‘I’m Going to Get Arrested’: Trove of Prosecution Evidence Exhibits Released on Eve of Aiden Fucci Murder Trial
Law&Crime on Friday obtained dozens of evidentiary exhibits set to be used by the state in the upcoming murder trial of Aiden Fucci, 16, the Florida teenager accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times on Mother’s Day weekend in 2021. He’s accused of one count of first-degree murder...
Aiden Fucci Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Murder
16-year-old Aiden Fucci said he was 'sorry for the Bailey family' and his family while pleading guilty in St. Johns County on Monday. (2/6/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
2 abducted Missouri children found in Alachua County supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in an Alachua County grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court...
Conspiracy to murder Jared Bridegan began in January 2022, court documents reveal
New court documents reveal more details in the timeline of events involving the suspect in the murder of St. Johns County father of four Jared Bridegan.
Florida Mom Killed, 7-Year-Old in Hospital After Family Feud Shootout
A mother in Florida was shot and killed following a shootout between her boyfriend and ex-partner that also resulted in her daughter being rushed to the hospital, according to reports. The mother, identified as Nicolshia Washington, 25, died at Mease Countryside Hospital after the shooting at her apartment on Sunday, according to a News Channel … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties
BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office say there's a trend of mail theft in the county
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said mail theft is an issue in Florida and their county is no exception. Authorities urge neighborhoods to remain vigilant. For one local-family owned business, they had to change how they deliver their mail because money was not making it to their vendors. Business had to stop until payments were met. Angela Sowers wants to know who is stealing her company's mail.
Floridians lost more than $70 million in romance scams. The red flags to look out for
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Valentine’s Day is one week away and the FBI is warning people to watch out for romance scams. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, Floridians lost more than $70 million to frauds like romance scams in 2021. Common red flags to watch out for...
Kidnapped Missouri children found inside Florida grocery store
Two children who were kidnapped in Missouri nearly a year ago were found inside of a Florida grocery store on Wednesday.
Florida murder suspect arrested after chase in North Carolina
A man wanted for murder in Florida was arrested Thursday evening following a chase in Rutherford County.
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
Major Florida hospital hit by a possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology.
