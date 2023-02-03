WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Luna Stage has added a special matinée of its production, Torn Asunder, as an exclusive event for older adults in West Orange and surrounding communities, on Thursday, February 16 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at a reduced price of $15 per person. To reserve, contact the West Orange Department of Senior Services at (973) 325-4106. Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, Torn Asunder is the story of a formerly enslaved woman's quest to reunite with her husband and son. The play dramatizes true stories of formerly enslaved African-Americans in Prince George’s County, Maryland seeking to overcome vestiges of slavery to reconnect with their families. The play is especially poignant as we review our past and contemplate our future as we celebrate Black History Month. Torn Asunder is written by Obie-winner Nikkole Salter, Chair of Theatre Arts at Howard University, and directed by Lisa Strum, who most recently appeared in Broadway's Death of a Salesman.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO