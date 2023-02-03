Read full article on original website
Michael Johnston
3d ago
how wonderful for that little girl and that was nothing but racial profile and good for her good for the community I'm giving that little girl and all you in the community who support her a standing ovation right now👍👍👍👍👍👍
Lovie
3d ago
someone seriously called the police on a little girl who was spraying her trees? someone seriously called it as "suspicious behavior??" people have some serious issues.
Tapps@2534
3d ago
Bobbi Wilson you're a awesome amazing little Angel keep doing what you're doing. May our Father continue to bless you and your family 🙏🏾❤️
