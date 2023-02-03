ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Michael Thomas took a shot at Saints reporter in cryptic deleted Tweet

Michael Thomas doesn’t appear to be on the best of terms with one of the most notable New Orleans Saints beat reporters. Weeks ago, just before the final game of the New Orleans Saints season, the team restructured wide receiver Michael Thomas’s contract to give him a nearly million-dollar bonus for the last game of the year and to virtually guarantee that his time in New Orleans was over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door

Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

3 players the Miami Dolphins could send to Brian Flores in Minnesota

Former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, has landed with the Minnesota Vikings as their new defensive coordinator. Miami should trade with them. Miami doesn’t have a lot of players that carry high-end draft value but they do have players that Brian Flores might want to anchor his new defense with the Vikings. Chris Grier should be on the phone with Vikings management about potential trades for a few of their players.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Kevin Steele might only be a placeholder DC for Alabama

Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as the next Alabama defensive coordinator, but one report suggests he could merely be a placeholder for the Tide. When both coordinator jobs opened up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, fans were immediately dreaming about the staff that Nick Saban could assemble. But now that Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have been hired to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively, some have viewed the end result as a bit of a disappointment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies

The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy