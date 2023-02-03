Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO