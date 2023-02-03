ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Two men injured in shooting, Henrico police investigating

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting that resulted in the injury of two men in the neighborhood of Highland Springs.

According to police, the shooting reportedly occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, in the 400 block of North Ivy Avenue.

Two men are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries in an area hospital in connection to the shooting.

Henrico police remain at the scene and are continuing to investigate. There are no further details at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000 .

RICHMOND, VA
