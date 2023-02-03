Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
'It's going to be a tough year': Supporting Heroes needs your support to keep its promise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a first responder falls in the line of duty, it's the goal of Louisville-based Supporting Heroes to be there as quickly as possible. Its mission is to care for the families they leave behind from Kentucky, to Indiana, and Missouri. In recent years, the numbers...
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
'She was my sunshine'; Southern Indiana mom hopes her daughter’s death inspires others to leave dangerous relationships
Shawnee Edmiston says she hopes her daughter’s tragic story will be the reason a woman stuck in a dangerous relationship decides to get out. It’s been described as a real-life nightmare...burying your own baby. Brittney Boman was 29 years old when she died. Her mom, Shawnee Edmiston, described...
Louisville barber donates pairs of shoes to the community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barber is giving out more than just haircuts to his community. Julius Wilkinson has made it routine to give out pairs of shoes as well. Wilkinson owns Big City Styles on Chestnut Street in downtown Louisville. He said the idea to give back to his community started small, just with his own shoes.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman accused of hitting 10-year-old boy with miniature Louisville Slugger bat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Saturday evening after police said she hit a 10-year-old several times with a miniature Louisville Slugger bat. According to court documents, 53-year-old Loveann Harraway was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were called Saturday to Norton...
WLKY.com
It's official: Louisville's superhero-themed restaurant SuperChefs won't be reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/LBF) — Turns out the rumors weren't true. If you were a fan of the superhero themed restaurant in the Highlands, SuperChefs, don't expect a revival. The restaurant was the product of Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson. It closed in July 2022 after the lease on its Bardstown Road location ended, Louisville Business First reports.
New group of Metro Police officers celebrated with promotions during ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ten Louisville Metro Police officers were promoted within the ranks in a special ceremony. Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel set her expectations high for the new lieutenants and sergeants. “I’m putting you on notice to make sure you are developing the next lieutenants. I need to know...
wdrb.com
Police say Elizabethtown woman repeatedly hit 2-year-old in the face at Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman who was seen repeatedly hitting a 2-year-old in the face at an Elizabethtown Kroger store claimed she did it because the child's crying "overstimulated" her. According to court documents, officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department arrested 22-year-old Danielle Bryant just before 1...
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Waterfront Park celebrates 10th anniversary of the Big Four Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ten years ago, Waterfront Park opened the Big Four Bridge. The 2-mile long bridge spans over the Ohio River allowing lets pedestrians and bicyclists to cross from Louisville to southern Indiana with ease. "Once an inaccessible, decommissioned brail bridge known as the 'Bridge to Nowhere,' Waterfront...
them.us
Imanitwitaho Zachee, a Trans Woman from Rwanda, Killed in Kentucky
Imanitwitaho Zachee, known to her friends simply as Zachee, was shot and killed in Louisville, Kentucky last Friday. She is at least the fifth trans person in America to die due to violence in 2023, according to Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, a blog that documents anti-trans violence. The Louisville Metro Police...
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
Old Louisville Coffee Co-op seeks to challenge state workers’ comp requirement
Members say their business should be exempt from needing to provide workers’ compensation.
'Union 15' to reopen under new ownership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A staple in south Louisville is being given new life after it closed its doors less than a month prior. The pizza restaurant of four years had cited a "broken economy" and "extremely high food costs" as the reasons it went under in January. Union 15's...
leoweekly.com
At This Jeffersonville Bar, Throw Darts At Your Ex For Half-Priced Appetizers This Valentine’s Day
Who said Valentine’s Day had to be about love? Southern Indiana rock bar Losers 812 is here for everyone who doesn’t want to be so sappy this Valentine’s Day. Losers 812 is hosting An Anti-Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the bar wants everyone to “cut the sappy sh*t.” If you bring a photo of your ex, you get to channel all your disdain for them with darts. Also, you can reward yourself with half-priced appetizers for bringing the photo.
Wave 3
Hardin County Schools asking for help after family loses belongings in fire
Radcliff, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools is asking for help after two Meadow View Elementary School students and their mom lost all their belongings and car in a fire. No one was hurt, but school officials said the family had no insurance on the home or car. According to...
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
WLKY.com
3 Louisville coffee shops accused of violating fair labor act
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Louisville coffee shops have been accused of violating federal laws. Heine Brothers, Please & Thank You and Sunergos Coffee are accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The U.S. Department of Labor claims the coffee shops allowed managers to keep a portion of tips...
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
