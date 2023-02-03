Double duty: Nailah Byrd is Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts and deputy chief over jail planning

Lorain resident Garon Petty isn’t giving up his legal battle against the city of Lorain, nor has he stopped keeping watch over City Hall. In fact, just late last month as Petty’s attorney was filing for an appeal to the court’s ruling dismissing the case, Petty was requesting records to seek an explanation of why the city’s law director was texting on a telephone during a public meeting.

