ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Double duty: Nailah Byrd is Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts and deputy chief over jail planning

By Kaitlin Durbin, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 7

Related
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga County Sheriff resigns after less than a year in office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett resigned Monday morning. Hammett was named the interim sheriff on May 23, 2022. He replaced Sheriff Christopher Viland, who resigned on April 30, 2022. Hammett began his law enforcement career in 1987 with the Cleveland Heights Police Department. 19 News has...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Garon Petty appeals court’s decision to dismiss his case against city of Lorain

Lorain resident Garon Petty isn’t giving up his legal battle against the city of Lorain, nor has he stopped keeping watch over City Hall. In fact, just late last month as Petty’s attorney was filing for an appeal to the court’s ruling dismissing the case, Petty was requesting records to seek an explanation of why the city’s law director was texting on a telephone during a public meeting.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Sheriff’s deputy injured in Brecksville crash

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – A Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputy has been released from the hospital after being injured in a crash Tuesday morning, Brecksville police said. The deputy, a 43-year-old man, was entering the northbound lane on Interstate 77 North, near Snowville Road in Brecksville, from the center median when a Jeep Renegade driving northbound crashed into his car.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy involved in accident

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a car crash on I-77 early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m., just north of the Turnpike. Cuyahoga County officials said the deputy was working a traffic detail as part of the department’s High Visibility...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy