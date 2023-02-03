Double duty: Nailah Byrd is Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts and deputy chief over jail planning

Read full article on original website
Cuyahoga County Sheriff resigns after less than a year in office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett resigned Monday morning. Hammett was named the interim sheriff on May 23, 2022. He replaced Sheriff Christopher Viland, who resigned on April 30, 2022. Hammett began his law enforcement career in 1987 with the Cleveland Heights Police Department. 19 News has...
Garon Petty appeals court’s decision to dismiss his case against city of Lorain
Lorain resident Garon Petty isn’t giving up his legal battle against the city of Lorain, nor has he stopped keeping watch over City Hall. In fact, just late last month as Petty’s attorney was filing for an appeal to the court’s ruling dismissing the case, Petty was requesting records to seek an explanation of why the city’s law director was texting on a telephone during a public meeting.
I-Team: Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett resigns
The I-Team is currently working on getting more details, as well as the sheriff's letter of resignation.
‘A freeloader’: Strongsville dentist sentenced to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for 20 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge called a Strongsville dentist “a freeloader” before sentencing him Tuesday to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for at least two decades. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster also ordered Douglas Smith, a self-described “sovereign citizen,” to pay more...
Man wanted on robbery charges in Cuyahoga County accused of murder in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A man who is wanted on multiple charges in Cuyahoga County is now facing a murder charge after he was arrested Monday and accused of the shooting death of a 52-year-old Alliance man. Canton police say Jamarri Harper, 22, tried to run from police, jumping from...
Mayor’s office still hiring despite cuts in Cleveland police: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the City of Cleveland won’t be filling 200 police jobs, but it does plan to hire more people to work in the mayor’s office.
Youngstown bar owner not guilty on all charges
The owner of a Youngstown bar has been found not guilty of multiple charges after a 2021 indictment.
Wetzel to retire in March as Richmond Heights police chief
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police Chief Thomas Wetzel, who strived to make the department “the gold standard of policing” and who worked to build a bond between the department and the city’s youth, has announced that he will be retiring from the position in March. Wetzel was...
Shakedown at Portage jail finds drugs, makeshift weapon
In an extensive search of Portage County Jail inmates on Monday, deputies found small amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as one makeshift device that could be used as a weapon, or a "shank."
Sheriff’s deputy injured in Brecksville crash
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – A Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputy has been released from the hospital after being injured in a crash Tuesday morning, Brecksville police said. The deputy, a 43-year-old man, was entering the northbound lane on Interstate 77 North, near Snowville Road in Brecksville, from the center median when a Jeep Renegade driving northbound crashed into his car.
Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy involved in accident
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a car crash on I-77 early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m., just north of the Turnpike. Cuyahoga County officials said the deputy was working a traffic detail as part of the department’s High Visibility...
Monica Wilson appointed as first Black Parma City Council member
PARMA, Ohio -- Monica Wilson was appointed earlier this week as the first Black member of Parma City Council seat. “I’m aware of the historic nature of the appointment and that it signals a change as well as a willingness by council to open the circle to a more diverse point of view,” Wilson said.
Ex-Cleveland police officer, who resigned amid investigation into forcing woman to have an abortion, sues city over anti-Muslim comments
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A former Cleveland police officer, who resigned amid an internal investigation into an attempt to blackmail a woman into getting an abortion, has sued the city over claims that co-workers discriminated against him because he is Muslim. Hassan Ali filed the lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland...
Resident calls police after $2,500 check altered and cashed: Brecksville Police Blotter
Fraud, Crosswinds Lane: On Jan. 5, a Crosswinds Lane resident came to the police station about a fraud report. An officer talked to the man, who said he had power of attorney over his mother. The son said the issue was related to a $2,500 check he wrote and mailed in late November.
3 men charged, accused of string of carjackings over just a few days
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A grand jury has indicted three men on multiple charges connected to a string of armed carjackings that occurred throughout Cuyahoga County over just a few days in August 2022. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, are accused of being involved in...
‘Power to decide:’ Former school bus driver sentenced for OVI
A former, local school bus driver is scheduled to be sentenced for an OVI charge Monday morning.
2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
Marc’s employee pistol-whipped in robbery
Euclid police detectives are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Marc’s Supermarket on Lakeshore Blvd. this weekend.
Cleveland downgrades transit fare evasion to minor misdemeanor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to make fare evasion on public transit a minor misdemeanor, which carries no threat of jail time, and the possibility of a fine up to $25. Until now, city code specified that failure to pay the Greater Cleveland Regional...
FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs worth $5.2 million from Cleveland and Painesville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force seized 88 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs valued at $5.2 million from a series of search warrants executed in Cleveland and Painesville, Cleveland Police confirmed on Feb. 6. The investigation also led to the...
