According to a CNN report on Saturday, Supreme Court justices and court employees had engaged in lax security procedures long before the leak of the explosive Dobbs v. Jackson draft opinion that overturned the federal right to abortion. While the court’s investigation has yet to identify the leaker, sources told CNN that a number of security lapses have taken place for years. For instance, justices have repeatedly used personal email accounts instead of secure servers to send sensitive information. Additionally, Supreme Court employees often left “burn bags”—security bags holding sensitive documents that are later destroyed—open and in the hallway outside of chambers after filling them. Another vulnerability described by sources found that remote access allowed employees to print secure documents from any computer, making it difficult to track printer logs. “This has been going on for years,” one ex-employees said.Read it at CNN

3 DAYS AGO