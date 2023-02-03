Read full article on original website
Related
McCarthy warns Republicans not to misbehave at State of the Union, promises no 'childish games' like Pelosi's infamous speech tearing moment
"We're members of Congress. We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday.
Rowdy Republicans yell and taunt Biden during his State of the Union after McCarthy warned them to behave
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy showed he can't control his caucus as millions of Americans watched on live TV. He even tried shushing them.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
msn.com
Only ten thousand of Wagner's prisoner recruits are still fighting in Ukraine
Slide 1 of 22: Out of the roughly 50,000 Russian prisoners recruited by Yevgeny Prigozin’s Wagner Group for operations in Ukraine, only 10,000 are still fighting according to a leading Russian prisoner advocacy group. Tens of thousands more are dead or have deserted. Out of the roughly 50,000 Russian...
Stop Worrying About China: Trump Is the Real Threat
As revelations over the Chinese spy balloon flying over U.S. airspace continue to dominate headlines and Vladimir Putin plans his next move, the greatest threat American faces hides in plain sight.That’s according to The Daily Beast columnist David J. Rothkopf, who tells this week’s The New Abnormal podcast that despite the balloon bombshell, the real enemy is hiding inside the gates.Rothkopf, the author of American Resistance, the Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation, points to Donald Trump and the party around him “that are aligned with our enemies and support movements within our country that will...
One Republican Pledges to Boycott Biden's State of the Union Entirely
There is recent precedent for lawmakers skipping the annual address of a president from the opposing party.
Trump Official Responsible for SOTU Fence Outraging Republicans
Biden actually has little control over the decision.
Large numbers of Americans want a strong, rough, anti-democratic leader
A large proportion of Americans is willing to support leaders who would violate democratic principles.
Inside the Trump Campaign’s Plan to Take Down Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley’s decision to become the first Republican to jump into the 2024 race against Donald Trump has finally given the Trump campaign an official foe. And even if Haley has little interest in slamming Trump—four Trump advisers told The Daily Beast they think Haley’s presidential run is more about running for vice president—Trump’s campaign appears eager to slam Haley.With the former UN ambassador telegraphing her presidential announcement, the Trump campaign is champing at the bit to finally vanquish an enemy after a sleepy first few months. Those familiar with the discussions on how to handle Trump’s first 2024 primary...
Senior defense official confirms three China spy flights went undetected during Trump admin: Gen. Jack Keane
Retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane says the U.S. is in a Cold War with China, noting previous spy flights indicate "a clear security breach that we have" at home.
fox56news.com
Lawmakers react to Biden’s State of the Union
President Biden’s sweeping State of the Union speech Tuesday night drew animated responses from his audience — including standing ovations from his Democratic supports and heckling from several Republicans. The president touted his administration’s successes and laid out legislative goals for the year ahead, calling to ban assault...
MSNBC
Chris Sununu just broke Never Trumpers’ hearts
New Hampshire’s Republican governor may not be built for the job of president, as some conservative pundits would have you believe. But he’s a shoo-in to be the New England Patriots’ next cornerback. Because Thursday, Chris Sununu was backpedaling like his life depended on it. First, some...
SCOTUS Employees Reportedly Left ‘Burn Bags’ Open Before Dobbs Leak
According to a CNN report on Saturday, Supreme Court justices and court employees had engaged in lax security procedures long before the leak of the explosive Dobbs v. Jackson draft opinion that overturned the federal right to abortion. While the court’s investigation has yet to identify the leaker, sources told CNN that a number of security lapses have taken place for years. For instance, justices have repeatedly used personal email accounts instead of secure servers to send sensitive information. Additionally, Supreme Court employees often left “burn bags”—security bags holding sensitive documents that are later destroyed—open and in the hallway outside of chambers after filling them. Another vulnerability described by sources found that remote access allowed employees to print secure documents from any computer, making it difficult to track printer logs. “This has been going on for years,” one ex-employees said.Read it at CNN
MSNBC
With grenades and assault-rifle pins, GOP reps send a message
In politics, it’s not uncommon to see reports that refer to some members as “bomb throwers.” The phrase is generally used to describe rabid ideologues who are more interested in waging partisan attacks than legislating. A couple of weeks ago, however, the phrase took on new significance...
Biden’s balloon BS insults Americans’ intelligence and endangers us
Is there anything Team Biden won’t drag ex-prez Donald Trump into as a butt-covering maneuver? In this case, the embarrassment was the Chinese spy balloon fiasco. And the butt-covering was the “leak” from a “defense official” that balloons-from-Beijing entered US airspace at least three times in the Trump years. Except that Trump and a pack of top ex-Trump officials then all insisted they’d never been briefed on such incursions — and word came out that the incidents went undetected until the then-prez left office. So our Defense geniuses missed multiple earlier violations completely at the time. And on this round, they spotted...
Comments / 10