See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Lizzo’s 2023 Grammys Look Is Good as Hell
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. Lizzo has officially arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5 and it's clear from her look that no one is keeping up with her tempo. For the award show, hosted by Trevor Noah, the "Truth Hurts" singer turned heads with her ensemble, which consisted of an orange Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a stunning corset and head-turning floral cape. (See every star here).
Lets Get Loud For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 2023 Grammys Date Night
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Talks Blending Families with Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez got on the floor and the stage at the 2023 Grammys. The singer made a surprise appearance at the Feb. 5 award show to present the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Jennifer wore a dark blue gown with silver sparkles lining the dress along with a silver necklace and diamond earrings. The 53-year-old completed her look with her long, blonde hair lightly curled and framing her face. Joining the Shotgun Wedding star was husband Ben Affleck, who sported a black tux.
Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List
Watch: Trevor Noah Teases 2 BIG Surprise Performers at 2023 Grammys. And the Grammy goes to... Music's biggest night of the year is finally here as the 2023 Grammy Awards are in full swing and plenty of the recording industry's most popular and respected artists have already been named winners (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here).
Adele Saying "Hello" to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the 2023 Grammys Is Enough to Set Our Hearts on Fire
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. Rumor has it Adele stole the show at the 2023 Grammys. The "Hello" singer turned the 65th annual award show into a dazzling night thanks to her rare public appearance. For the occasion, Adele stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton gown that was styled by Jamie Mizrahi. (See more Grammys fashion here.)
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks
On Grammy night, your favorite singers are going to dress more than alright. Less than three months after this year's nominations were announced, the 2023 Grammys arrived and music's biggest...
Harry Styles’ Harlequin 2023 Grammys Look Will Have You Late Night Talking
If you're feelin' down we just wanna make you happier with Harry Styles' latest show-stopping outfit. The "Fine Line" star made a golden appearance at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 5, which he attended as both a performer and nominee with six nods to his name. For music's...
Ashton Kutcher Says There Would Be Affair Rumors If He Put His Arm Around Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Ashton Kutcher is discussing his place on the red carpet next to co-star Reese Witherspoon. In case you missed it, the pair—who co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine—have recently posed together in red...
You Won't Be Well After Seeing Taylor Swift Support Ex Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win
Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Haylor fans know this former couple all too well. Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see every celebrity on the Grammys red carpet here), and the "Anti-Hero" singer had the sweetest reaction after her former boyfriend won the first award of the night.
DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance
Watch: DJ Khaled Steals the Mic at Grammys: "Me Got Me Here" All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!. After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery
POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys. The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)
Why Chrissy Teigen Wasn't at the 2023 Grammys With Husband John Legend
Chrissy Teigen is always cheering on her husband…even from the comfort of her own home. The star did not join John Legend at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los...
Chris Martin Makes Rare Appearance at 2023 Grammys After "Serious Lung Infection"
This is music to our ears. While Coldplay didn't win any of its three nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards, frontman Chris Martin was still in attendance to present Record of the Year. His Feb. 5 appearance comes four months after the band's tour was paused due to his health.
Tyler Cameron Addresses His Relationship Status After Spending Time With "Amazing" Kristin Cavallari
Watch: Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors. Receiving a rose from Tyler Cameron this Valentine's Day may be easier said than done. As the most romantic holiday of the year approaches, fans are curious to find out if The Bachelorette star is single and ready to mingle. His candid answer may surprise you.
Nadia Ferreira: All the Wedding Dresses She Wore to Marry Marc Anthony
Two is always better than one. At least, that seemed to be the mindset Nadia Ferreira had when it came to her lavish wedding to Marc Anthony. The former Miss Universe contestant, 23, made sure all...
Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
Harry Styles' Dancers Address Performance Mishap at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles' Grammys performance apparently wasn't the same as it was in rehearsals. After seeing some less than golden reactions to his "As It Was" number, the singer's dancers are speaking out,...
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out
Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
How Rebecca Black Is Putting Her Own Stamp on Pop Music After “Friday”
It may not be Friday, but Rebecca Black is ready to have some fun, fun, fun. No, she's not hoping her 2011 viral single gets stuck in your head again. Rather, the 25-year-old is ready to show how...
