ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville’s Morocco Shrine Center is being demolished to become the Village at Town Center

By Lucia Viti
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EBPm_0kbqJrR800

Jacksonville’s Morocco Shrine Center is being demolished to become the Village at Town Center. The iconic, 60-thousand square foot + structure that sat on 37 acres on St. Johns Bluff Road, is expected to become luxury, high-end and student housing units along with office, restaurant and retail space.

Describing the day as bittersweet Mark Hudson, the president of the Morocco Shrine Center, said that he was present on the day in 1981 when the building’s first cornerstone was laid.

“Progress has to come,” he said. “It’s better suited for what it’s going to be and we now have a new location.”

Hudson added that the building’s upkeep became a burden as the Morocco Shrine Center’s membership dwindled.

The Shriners present were gifted with the Center’s original cornerstone.

Jeff Klotz, head of the Klotz Group companies who own the land, described the demoltion as a milestone; the first step in one of many.

“We’re very, very excited about the future project and of course the demoliton of the existing structure is a big step in that progress,” he said.

Klotz also expressed his appreciation in being the local real estate developement company chosen to purchase the property in light of the “lots and lots” of local and national estate developers who tried to acquire the property. The Jacksonville native added that along with his excitement in moving forward, he remains “nostalgic” in remembering the community events the Center hosted which included proms, concerts, weddings, lectures and Christmas lights.

The Klotz Group companies along with the KABR Group are expected to complete the demoltion in 45 days. New construction is set to begin later this year.


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

Koda Capital Pays $31M for Jacksonville Asset

NAI Hallmark brokered the deal on behalf of both parties. Koda Capital has purchased River City Landing Apartments, a 320-unit community in Jacksonville, Fla., for $30.9 million. The seller, Toro Real Estate Partners, had acquired the property in 2019 for $25.6 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. NAI Hallmark brokered the current deal on behalf of both parties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate building in North Jacksonville

The city issued a permit Nov. 28 for Scherer Construction of North Florida LLC to build a 5,394-square-foot Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and gas station with 16 fueling positions on 2.16 acres at 12505 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville. The site is at northeast Yellow Bluff and New...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

North Florida Land Trust buys nearly 219 acres along Intracoastal Waterway

North Florida Land Trust, a Jacksonville conservation nonprofit, acquired about 219 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway in Jacksonville Beach. The group paid $5,000 for four pieces of property comprising salt water marsh and conservation easement. The total just market value of the property is $42,879, according to tax records. The...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jax and the Godzilla strategy of urban development

Related Group’s proposal for a mixed-use development including apartments and a riverfront restaurant. The most recent example of a demolition of an existing business resulting in yet another empty field came on January 11 when the Downtown Investment Authority canceled an agreement with Related Group to redevelop the former River City Brewing Company Site as a mixed-use development. Related Group had put the site under contract in October 2020 in order to replace it with a $93 million, 328-unit apartment development that hinged on some generous city incentives, including the transfer of city-owned waterfront land free of charge and about $20 million in tax breaks and public property improvements.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wawa preparing four more locations

JEA issued utility service availability letters Nov. 22 for Wawa to build gas stations and convenience stores - one in Wildlight in Nassau County and in two locations in St. Johns County. In Duval County, the city issued a permit Nov. 23 for construction of a Wawa along Baymeadows Road.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Red Cross logos to be removed from lifeguard station after donation to City of Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard station will be donated to Jacksonville Beach City, which means big changes for the face of the building. The agreement was approved during a City Council meeting Monday and comes after months of back and forth between the city and the Volunteer Life Savings Corps who used the building for lifeguard services.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway

With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Council members gather ahead of planned special meeting on attempted JEA sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Council members Brenda Priestly Jackson and Randy Defoor attended a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the change, work and legislative recommendations results from the Special Investigatory Committee on JEA matters. The gathering comes ahead of a special meeting called for Wednesday of the Jacksonville City...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
HILLIARD, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
115K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy