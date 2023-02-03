ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man charged with battery and theft

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have charged a man for assaulting and then robbing a hardware store employee at Nena Hardware. According to a Grand Jury press release, 40-year-old Patrick Stewart cut the face of an employee with a hand tool that he stole. Stewart has been charged with...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

More teens arrested in connection to car theft

PEORIA, Ill. – Two more Peoria juveniles are in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing a car. Police say it happened Saturday evening, but details are just coming out now. Officers spotted the vehicle near Union and Moss and tried to stop it near Romeo B. Garrett Avenue...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Motel Guest Taken To Jail On Burglary And Theft Charges

An Ottawa woman who has a history of stealing is back behind bars for theft. Fifty-four-year-old Tamara Wait was arrested at the Sands Motel in Ottawa on Saturday for burglary and theft. She was wanted on warrants for each crime that were both allegedly committed back in December. Wait is in the La Salle County Jail needing $1,500 to bond out.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Attempted Murder Defendant From Streator Asks To Represent Himself In Court

As of now, a Streator man thinks he can be his best defense against an attempted murder charge. Twenty-year-old Courtney Perkins was in court recently and told the judge he didn't want the help of the public defender's office and instead wants to represent himself on charges of attempted murder, armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and delivery of a controlled substance. The judge obliged and set another status hearing for next Thursday.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teens arrested after cops spotted them in stolen car

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing Peoria Police in a stolen car Saturday evening. According to a press release, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Union on Saturday evening. They began to follow the car before attempting a traffic stop just before 7:45 p.m., at which time the teenagers fled in the vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Country Coroner Discusses Violence in the Community

The Peoria County coroner took the time to talk with us about violence in the community and what is being done about it. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Separate Semi Crashes Snarl Traffic Outside Ottawa

It was a mess on Interstate 80 both directions near Ottawa. At around 11:45 Tuesday morning, troopers responded to a semi crashing on eastbound I-80. One lane of eastbound traffic was closed for about an hour. Nobody was hurt. About 10 minutes after that crash, a semi driving westbound on...
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Annie Malone honored with CityLink bus signs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of Black History Month, CityLink recognized one of the pioneers of the Black beauty industry with roots in Peoria. The mass transit service celebrated Annie Malone Thursday with two bus signs. CityLink staff said they’re working with Malone’s great-nephew to help share her story.
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Netherlands man dead after train collision in Oswego

The Kendall County Coroner's Office says a 49-year-old Voorschoten, Netherlands man is dead after being hit by a train on Saturday in Oswego. An autopsy on Sunday found that Steven Michael Sostak died from multiple injuries due to a train versus pedestrian crash. It happened near the BNSF tracks north of the Oswego Park-N-Ride on Station Drive.
OSWEGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
PEORIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
KWQC

1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
STERLING, IL

