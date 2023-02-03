As of now, a Streator man thinks he can be his best defense against an attempted murder charge. Twenty-year-old Courtney Perkins was in court recently and told the judge he didn't want the help of the public defender's office and instead wants to represent himself on charges of attempted murder, armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and delivery of a controlled substance. The judge obliged and set another status hearing for next Thursday.

