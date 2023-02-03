Read full article on original website
Railroad crossing closure to impact North Charleston traffic Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The closure of a railroad crossing is expected to impact traffic in North Charleston on Wednesday, according to the North Charleston Police Department. South Rhett Avenue between Bexley Street and Tice Lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 5:00 p.m. Police said no traffic will be allowed across the […]
Savannah Highway intersection improvement project moving forward
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The next steps are underway for a project designed to improve traffic flow and safety at several intersections in West Ashley. Charleston County is moving forward with its Savannah Highway Capacity and Intersection Improvements Project at the intersections of Dupont Road/Stinson Drive and Wappoo Road. Sunshine...
Train collides with utility trailer in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A train struck a utility trailer in Williamsburg County on Tuesday afternoon. Crews with the Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a train versus utility trailer around 12:51 p.m. “No injuries, but both tracks are closed. Eastland Avenue and County Camp Road crossings are closed and will […]
$20 million Summerville Maple Street Extension project approved
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville announced the approval of the Maple Street Extension project on Monday. Years after the project was introduced in 2014, Blythe Development Company was awarded the bid to begin construction on the project, which will improve in total a mile and a half of roads throughout Summerville.
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished. On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
I-526 crash snarling westbound traffic near Don Holt Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on I-526 westbound is causing delays for motorists Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just before 7:40 a.m. 1 mile east of exit 20, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. This is just before the Don Holt Bridge. The crash prompted the closure of two left lanes. Traffic […]
Storage building collapses during fire in Cottageville
COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large storage building collapsed after it was damaged during a Monday morning fire. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a property off Cone Court in the Cottageville area around 7:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 9-1-1 to report the fire. The caller told dispatchers that the building was […]
Walterboro man critically injured in rollover crash on Bedon Road
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Walterboro was left trapped in a car in critical condition after a high-speed crash on Bedon Road on Saturday, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Officials say the driver of a Hyundai Sonata was traveling in the 400 block of Bedon Road...
Body found in retention pond of Summerville-area neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in the Summerville area on Sunday. Members of the Summerville Police Department responded to the Wynfield Forest neighborhood shortly after noon after receiving reports that a body had been found in a retention pond, according to SPD.
James Island Connector reopens after 3 car crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the James Island Connector is back open to traffic after a Sunday night crash. The three-car crash closed all lanes heading into James Island earlier in the night. All lanes are now open, police say.
Crash with rollover impacting traffic on Ladson Road
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Monday morning crash is impacting traffic on Ladson Road. The collision happened around 8:00 a.m. not far from the intersection of Ladson and Miles Jamison roads. Photos from the scene show one car on top of an SUV near the Ladson Veterinary Hospital. The North Charleston Fire Department said the […]
2 seriously injured during crash on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County. A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned. “The motor was […]
One killed, four injured in Berkeley County crash Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening crash that killed one person and left four other people injured in Berkeley County. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive, about one mile east of Summerville, according to SCHP. Master Trooper Gary Miller said […]
Troopers: 2 dead in Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that left two dead early Sunday morning on I-26. Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along I-26, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened near the 197 mile marker, just two miles west of Summerville. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver […]
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
Charleston County coroner identifies victim of deadly Johns Island motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning on Johns Island. The victim — identified as Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston — died on the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. […]
New 300-acre park in the works in Summerville area
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is working to construct a new 300-acre park off Miles Jamison Road. It’s the next big step in growth for parks in the county. “Pine Trees Park is in my district, which is really nice, but I think the most exciting part about it is when the county […]
Whitesides Elementary trespasser entered school through unlocked door, official confirms
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District's head of security Michael Reidenbach confirmed to ABC News 4 on Tuesday that 22-year-old Telvin Bolger, the man seen roaming the halls of Whitesides Elementary School less than two weeks ago, gained entry to the school via an unlatched door.
I-26 eastbound lanes back open after crash near I-526 interchange
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:30 a.m.): All eastbound lanes are reopen. UPDATE (7 a.m.): Officials say one lane – the right lane – remains blocked. A crash on I-26 eastbound before the I-526 interchange is causing significant delays for drivers in North Charleston Tuesday morning.
Crews responding to rollover crash, vehicle fire on Ladson Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the North Charleston Fire Department are responding to a rollover crash on Ladson Road at Palmetto Commerce Parkway Monday morning. NCFD urged the public to avoid the area shortly after 8:15 a.m. According to the fire department, the crash involved a vehicle...
