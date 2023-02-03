Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
Fall River man charged with assaulting New Bedford Police Officer
“On February 3rd at approximately 9 pm, north end units responded to #271 Ashley Blvd. in regard to a disturbance being caused by a male who did not reside there. Upon arrival, they encountered the defendant who appeared under the influence of either drugs, alcohol, or both, and was immediately hostile toward them.
newbedfordguide.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 20-year old wanted New Bedford man for allegedly trafficking cocaine
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a wanted man for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. On February 4th, detectives were monitoring activity in the south-end sector when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. While stopping the vehicle on Mosher St., the operator, later identified as Mr. JULIUS ANDRADE, 20, of 403 Allen St., quickly parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away. He was stopped by detectives as the investigation continued.
New Bedford Drug Dealer Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Police Cruiser
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford drug dealer and career criminal has been arrested on multiple narcotics and vehicle charges after allegedly trying to flee from police and hitting a cruiser in the process. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 47-year-old Jose Fernandez after trying to search his 83...
ABC6.com
Johnston police look to identify woman captured on video stealing packages from home
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Johnston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was captured on video stealing packages from someone’s doorstep last month. Police said that on Jan. 13, a Spring Hill Drive resident told them that delivered packages were stolen from...
ABC6.com
Muldoon’s Mini Market in New Bedford robbed at knife-point
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Monday that a store was robbed at knife-point over the weekend. The robbery happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Muldoon’s Mini Market on Phillips Road. Lt. Scott Carola told ABC 6 News that a person entered the store...
Cranston police search for suspects accused of shoplifting
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting. Police say the women stole several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Garden City around 3 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total value of the sunglasses stolen is approximately $1,400. Anyone with information on the […]
New Bedford Fugitive Arrested Following Traffic Stop
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — A New Bedford man wanted in Maine was arrested recently for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. According to New Bedford Police, detectives were monitoring activity in the city’s South End on February 4 when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The vehicle was stopped on Mosher Street and police said the driver parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away.
ABC6.com
Coventry man arrested on weapons charges
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said Monday they arrested a man for possession of illegal weapons and accessories. George Blais, 55, was stopped on Jan. 29 for traffic violations, police said. The officer who stopped Blais said he saw weapon accessories partially covered by a blanket and conducted...
newbedfordguide.com
Police Union: “New Bedford Police Department once again operates at decreased staffing level”
“Yesterday, February 3rd, the New Bedford Police Department once again operated at a decreased staffing level per order of the Chief of Police. Information regarding updated written policies and procedures or updated, documented plans of action to address current staffing concerns and call response may be directed to the New Bedford Police Department Office of the Chief of Police at 508-991-6300.
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset 18-year-old summonsed after crashing into Westport Police cruiser, injuring officer
A local teen is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser. According to Westport Police, on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Westport Police cruiser was rear ended while in the breakdown lane on State Road in the area of Route 88. The cruiser was stationary with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The cruiser was struck by an eighteen-year-old male from Somerset. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage because of the crash.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Fight Outside Downtown Bar
9:39 a.m. – Police escorted an elderly man home from Stop and Shop. 8:31 p.m. – An EG resident complained to police about their neighbor’s excessive text messaging. Police suggested the two neighbors block each other’s phone number. Tuesday, Jan. 24. 9:07 a.m. – The animal...
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
fallriverreporter.com
Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
ABC6.com
Providence man found guilty of 2021 murder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced Monday that a Providence man was found guilty of murder. After a weeklong trial, the court determined 32-year-old Johnny Xaykosy shot and killed Nickolas DiPanni, 31, of Smithfield on Indiana Avenue. Police said he shot DiPanni twice...
New Bedford Man Arrested After Four-Hour Police Standoff
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man has been arrested after a four-hour police standoff in the city on Thursday night. Police said 48-year-old Anthony Medeiros was taken into custody at his home at 635 County St. following the standoff. According to police, North End patrol units were investigating...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after two adults were victim of reported armed robbery while walking
The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., units responded to Warren and Reeves Streets in response to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers located...
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
liveboston617.org
Armed Car Jacking Gone Wrong in East Boston Leaves Man Shot in the Face at La Chiva
EAST BOSTON- A shooting occurred just after midnight leading to Boston Police calling for full notifications of the Homicide Unit. According to police radio traffic, the victim, an adult male in his early 20s, was found shot in the face inside La Chiva restaurant at 259 Bennington Street after he ran into the establishment looking for help.
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust
WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
Dartmouth Highway Pursuit Ends With Suspect’s Capture
DARTMOUTH — A state police pursuit of a suspect who allegedly fled on foot from a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth early Thursday morning has ended with the suspect's capture. Residents of North Dartmouth and northern New Bedford may have noticed a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter circling an area between I-195 and Rt. 6 as the sky grew light just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
