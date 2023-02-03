ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Bullish on Sculpture

PlainsCapital Bank’s big buffalo statue demands attention in Snider Plaza. The unmistakably male buffalo statue at PlainsCapital Bank in Snider Plaza has proved to be an attention-grabber. “We have received a very positive response from employees, customers, and visitors to Snider Plaza,” PlainsCapital Bank president and CEO Jerry Schaffner...
The Peggy Sue Smoker Lives On, Comes to the Rescue

Peggy Sue is a big girl with a fire in her belly. She’s up there in years, almost 40, but after a complete overhaul last year, looks young and spry. Shiny and polished, she’s dressed all in black save for strategically placed logos that look like interlocking Chanel C’s, but they are red B’s: the logo for Benchmark Bank.
