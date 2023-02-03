ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Tri Pointe taps “Queer Eye” star for Dripping Springs design

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk lends his native Texan credibility to California-based homebuilder Tri Pointe Homes’ upcoming development in the fast-growing suburb of Dripping Springs, the Austin Business Journal reports. Tri Pointe enlisted Berk to design a model home for the development, known as Heritage, which will feature 586...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy