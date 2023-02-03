ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How one Chiefs rookie impressed on sideline vs. Bengals: ‘Fellas, we’re gonna be OK’

By Jesse Newell
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nv0aV_0kbqHWAP00

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy started Friday’s news conference by praising his team’s “courageous, tough team win” in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, mentioning that many of the team’s young players stood out.

Shortly after, Bieniemy went into specifics about what made KC’s 23-20 win possible at all when it was limited to three receivers most of the second half following multiple injuries.

A big part of the victory that sent the Chiefs on to Super Bowl LVII was the resilience of rookie receiver Skyy Moore.

“I have to talk about this,” Bieniemy said, “because this just goes to show you the growth of this kid.”

Following in-game injuries to Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney, KC had only Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Marcus Kemp available as wideouts late.

That meant unanticipated shuffling. And shifting roles for each guy.

Bieniemy admitted Friday that in that type of situation, one of the biggest challenges is simply “making sure we can get lined up.” Moore, for his part, was going to be asked often to play in a different spot than normal.

On the sideline during the game, Bieniemy said he pulled the rookie to the side to explain a particular play. And as Bieniemy recalls, that’s when Moore “yelled at me and said a few words to me. I’m not gonna mumble those words.”

“It went something like, ‘You just put me in, just tell me the personnel and I’m gonna make it right,’” Bieniemy said.

The Chiefs offensive coordinator smiled while retelling the story Friday, impressed with Moore for both his fire and adaptability.

“I said, ’Fellas, we’re gonna be OK,’” Bieniemy said. “So that was good to see.”

Moore received his greatest notoriety Sunday for a fourth-quarter special teams play , as he returned a punt 29 yards in the game’s final minute to set up Harrison Butker’s eventual game-winning field goal.

On offense, though, his presence was significant too. He played 39 snaps at receiver — a season-high — with 19 of those coming as an outside receiver, according to Pro Football Focus’ logs .

For comparison, Moore hadn’t gotten more than five snaps as an outside receiver in any of his previous seven games.

“It’s tough when you’re down your main guys, but I feel like we’ve got one of the deepest receiver rooms in the league, just as far as like each man is ready to play every Sunday,” Moore said afterward. “And I feel like it showed.”

He wasn’t the only receiver who stepped up while facing a unique situation Sunday.

Kemp — he’d played 10 offensive snaps all season for the Chiefs coming into the game — was in for 11 offensive snaps during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game. He finished with 22 offensive plays and added a 13-yard catch.

Bieniemy described Kemp as an “outstanding professional football player.”

“He helped Skyy throughout the course of the game, but then he just steps up,” Bieniemy said. “Makes a catch here. He’s getting lined up. He’s making key, critical blocks for us. So I’m not shocked or surprised.”

Valdes-Scantling, who had six catches for 118 yards and one touchdown, also was singled out by quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Thursday for helping the team’s second-half operation amid the chaos.

“He does a good job but not only running his own routes, but when he was kind of that last guy out there, he was helping other guys get in the right position,” Mahomes said. “That’s a testament to him studying the game plan and knowing the entire concept of the game plan, not just his routes.”

Bieniemy highlighted the contributions of receivers coach Joe Bleymaier as well, saying he “has done a hell of a job with those guys all season.”

The final result advanced the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Bieniemy taking particular pride in the way these Chiefs willed themselves to get there.

“The thing that stood out was the young players that we’ve been working with all season long, just having those guys prepared to be at their best when their very best was needed due to all the injuries that took place,” Bieniemy said. “I just thought it was a great team victory.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
People

Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks

"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
915
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy