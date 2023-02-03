Read full article on original website
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna CountyBethany LathamWyoming County, PA
Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing SoonBethany LathamDallas, PA
"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-BarreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township StoreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Scranton offering grants to homeowners
SCRANTON, Pa. — The City of Scranton is offering grants in hopes of getting more people to buy houses or make improvements to their homes in the Electric City. More than $1 million will be available through American Rescue Plan Act funding. Scranton partnered with NeighborWorks and the Agency...
ARPA grants encourage home ownership in the Electric City
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Owning a home can be very costly as inflation continues to rise, so the Electric City has found a way to help. In an effort to encourage home ownership, Scranton is offering grants to first-time home buyers as well as homeowners who need repairs for their homes. The city is […]
Stroudsburg Market Sells $5M Lotto Ticket
One Monroe County shopper hit it big this weekend, say state officials. A customer at Weis Markets at 933 North 9th St. in Stroudsburg purchased a jackpot-winning $5 Million Money Maker Scratch-Off, lottery representatives said in a statement Monday, Feb. 6. The store will now receive a $10,000 bonus for...
Schuylkill businesses partners with PSU president
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A thunderous applause was given to Penn State President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, after she shared her plans to better the businesses around the university's campus. “It's that legacy of partnering with industry, partnering with communities, is part and parcel is what a land grant university...
Dorney Park to fill 2K jobs in hiring event
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dorney Park and Wild Water Kingdom are gearing up for their 140th season and are looking to hire 2,000 seasonal associates. As the park prepares to open in May, they will hold a hiring event from February 18th to the 24th to fill open positions like ride operators, food service […]
$5 million scratch off sold in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A scratch-off lottery ticket worth a whopping $5 million was sold to a lucky customer in Monroe County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold at a Weis Market on North 9th Street in Stroudsburg. The winning ticket was a “$5 Million Money Maker”, a $50 game that […]
Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
Explaining the UGI Weather Normalization Adjustment
SCRANTON, Pa. — Those of you who pay UGI for natural gas to heat your homes may have noticed a new line item on your most recent bills. It has nothing to do with how much natural gas you're using; it has to do with the weather outside your home.
Flower distributor feeling the Valentine's Day love
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Valentine's Day is one of the busiest times of the year for florists, and this week, it's crunch time at Dillon Floral. The wholesale florist provides fresh flowers, plants, and accessories to more than 500 retail shops. "Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, those are the two...
Conserving and preserving undeveloped land in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Much of the Valley View Business Park on Moosic Mountain in Jessup is covered by asphalt, concrete, and buildings, but there is part of the Business Park, owned by the Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Co., or SLIBCO, that is undeveloped. "There's wetland, there's sensitive habitat,...
Check it Out with Chelsea: The art of making pierogi
NANTICOKE, Pa. — From start to finish, in this week's Check it Out with Chelsea, she learns how to make the fan-favorite buffalo wing pierogi at NEPA'rogi in Luzerne County. If you're accustomed to making this Polish delicacy, you may find a tool in this week's segment that will help the next time to decide to roll up your sleeves.
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
Artists hold benefit show for friends who lost everything in a fire
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — After a couple lost everything in a fire in early January, their friends decided to hold a fundraiser to help them out. Artist 2 Artist was held at the V Spot in Scranton this afternoon as a benefit event to raise money. "I can’t tell...
Luzerne County getting ready for busy 2023 municipal election year
Luzerne County is now embarking on a busy municipal election year, when hundreds of candidates will vie for county, municipal and school board
Black History Month: Historians honoring Nick Biddle
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Historians from Schuylkill County are using this Black History Month to tell the tale of a man from Pottsville who made a lasting impact with his contributions during the Civil War. Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree has more on the legacy of Nick Biddle. "I know that...
Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
Fundraiser aims to help mom, 2 kids who ‘lost everything’ in Nazareth fire
An online fundraiser aims to raise money for a mother and her two young daughters left homeless after a swift-moving blaze torched their Nazareth home. Les Smith of Easton, the brother-in-law of Cecily Gargone, began the GoFundMe fundraiser to help Gargone and her two girls: Ava Kelley, 12, and Zara Roderick, 6. By 7 p.m. Monday, 64 donors raised $4,515 toward the $10,000 goal.
Carbon monoxide alarms: Keeping your family, pets safe
HAZLETON, Pa. — A speaker inside the Hazleton Fire Department on East Broad Street lets firefighters know when it's time to head out the door. But officials from fire companies in greater Hazleton and from the Lehigh Valley Health Network are spreading the word that everyone should have something similar in their home: a carbon monoxide alarm.
The U.S. effort to arm Ukraine starts in Scranton, Pennsylvania
You can still see the old train tracks along the factory floor of the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, an echo of the days when the workers at this cavernous 115-year-old building used to assemble steam locomotives. The 15-acre site is on the national register of historical places, and it looks the part: from the ornate brick facades of the buildings to the huge vaulted windows meant to light the workshop floor without electricity to the occasional buckets placed to catch drips from a leaky ceiling.
