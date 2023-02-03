FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO