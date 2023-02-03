Read full article on original website
HMS Students Qualify for Beginner Honor Band
Berkeley County School District would like to recognize all of its HMS band students who qualified for our Beginner Honor Band. Check out the list below.
BCSD Recognizes National School Counseling Week
National School Counseling Week is a special week to honor school counselors for their vital part of the educational process for all students. The week is promoted and sponsored primarily by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). Schools all over Berkeley County and elsewhere in our great nation will be...
CofC back in win column
Courtesy of CofC Athletics NEWARK, Del. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday at Delaware with an 84-67 win. Reyne Smith sank a shot from the behind the arc for the Cougars first points of the day almost two minutes into the contest. Ryan Larson followed suit […]
GCH Recognizes its 2023 SCHOLASTIC ART & WRITING RECIPIENTS
The results are in! Goose Creek High would like to recognize all our students who placed and received honorable mentions in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. All awards were given in the South Carolina Lowcountry Art Region, which is administrated by the Savannah College of Art and Design. To learn more about the awards, visit the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
South Carolina State adds another loss to Coppin State’s record
Nicole Gwynn scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs to victory against Coppin State. The post South Carolina State adds another loss to Coppin State’s record appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The Citadel hosts third annual Black History Month parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The third annual Black History Month parade at the Citadel is in the books. “For the school to recognize the African American contribution, the graduates, it’s huge,” Tony DeWitt, president of The Citadel African American Alumni Association, said. “And it shows us that we support the school. We support the brand.”
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First
FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished. On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
Charleston musicians win big during 2023 Grammy Awards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Musicians from the Lowcountry took home awards during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Charleston-based band Ranky Tanky won in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was a recording from their performance at that festival and released in August […]
Hugines celebrate 50 years of marriage
Andrew and Abbiegail(Hamilton) Hugine, formerly of Green Pond, celebrated their “50th Wedding Anniversary” on December 23, 2022 at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. The celebration was the idea of their children, Andrew Hugine, III and Akilah Hugine Elmore who served as the event planner. The elegant affair co-hosted by Renee Hamilton who served as the flower girl and Eric Frasier who served as the ring bearer in 1972.
Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
Bon Banh Mi Opening Third Location on Tuesday
Charleston-based restaurant Bon Banh Mi will open the doors of its third location on Tuesday at 11 am. The new restaurant can be found at 1100 Oakland Market Rd. in Mt. Pleasant. This location will feature the same menu favorites that can be f0und at the other two restaurants –...
Former Eataly executive chef to open Charleston restaurant
Charleston will soon be home to a new sandwich shop thanks to Chef Michael Toscano who is, once again, investing in Charleston with a new eatery. Da Toscano Porchetta Shop is slated to open in the spring at 109 President St. The acclaimed chef started his career in New York...
Red Lobster closes West Ashley restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have to travel a little further to satisfy your cheddar bay biscuit cravings. A longtime Red Lobster location in West Ashley has closed its doors. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told News 2 that the company regularly reviews restaurant portfolios and determined the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location was […]
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
Troopers: 2 dead in Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that left two dead early Sunday morning on I-26. Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along I-26, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened near the 197 mile marker, just two miles west of Summerville. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver […]
'Small town girl, big dream': Sweets and cake shop opens in Orangeburg
A sweets and cake shop has opened in Orangeburg. The family-owned and operated Whipped Sweets & Treats celebrated its grand opening Jan. 22. "Orangeburg needs a sweet shop," owner Tyaila Gilmore said. "There is nothing like it." The shop is located at 113 Rodriguez Court. Rodriguez Court is off of...
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people. It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m. A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan...
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash is impacting traffic on the James Island Connector Sunday night. Officers with the Charleston Police Department said three cars were involved in a collision around 8:30 p.m., which caused all lanes to be blocked heading into James Island. One lane of traffic opened around 8:46 p.m. People are […]
