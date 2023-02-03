Read full article on original website
Joe Rogan Defends Ilhan Omar By Pushing Anti-Semitic Trope: ‘The Idea That Jewish People Are Not Into Money Is Ridiculous’
Joe Rogan defended Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) against criticism that her comments about Israel were anti-Semitic — by essentially undersigning the trope she was denounced for peddling. In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience which aired last week, the eponymous host held a wide-ranging conversation with Krystal Ball...
Twitter Freezes Republican Senator’s Account Over Hunting Photo, Replaces Every Tweet With Violation Message
Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana has had his Twitter account “frozen” and his tweets replaced with a message about the “Sensitive media policy” for his profile image that featured a hunting photo. The hashtag #FreeSteveDaines trended overnight on Twitter as users shared screenshots of the...
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Don Jr. Retweets Suggestion U.S. Send China a Balloon With Hilariously Unflattering Portrayal of His Father
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a meme about the Chinese spy balloon on Sunday, raising eyebrows for an image that was a not-so-flattering portrayal of former President Donald Trump. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless memes. The discovery...
Former Obama Aide and Harold & Kumar Star Kal Penn Praises Biden as ‘Most Progressive President’ Ever on CNN
Kal Penn, an actor and former aide in Barack Obama’s administration, praised President Joe Biden as “the most progressive president” the U.S. has ever had. Appearing on CNN This Morning on Monday, Penn dismissed poor polling for Biden while touting his accomplishments. A poll this week from ABC and The Washington Post found 62 percent of respondents felt Biden had accomplished “not very much” or “little or nothing” during his time in office.
MSNBC Puts Fiery Opinion Hosts in Charge of SOTU Coverage, While Fox and CNN Opt for News Anchors
MSNBC is putting the network’s fiery opinion hosts in charge of their State of the Union coverage. The liberal network’s SOTU coverage will be led by Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow, and Nicolle Wallace, a team that looks particularly opinionated when stacked up against rival networks Fox News and CNN.
Lauren Boebert Sparks Fury Online After Telling Church Audience She Prays Biden’s ‘Days Be Few And Another Take His Office’
Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral on Monday after a recent clip of her addressing a Church and praying that Biden’s “days be few and another take his office” made the rounds on social media. The clip, shared online by the account PatriotTakes, shows Boebert giving...
WATCH: Biden Laughs Out Loud at Reporter’s China Spy Balloon Question
President Joe Biden laughed out loud at a reporter’s question on the spy balloon that was sent by China and shot down off the coast of the U.S. Saturday. Biden spoke briefly with reporters as he arrived at the White House Monday afternoon, and was peppered with questions about the balloon that captured the media’s attention for several days, spurred angst from his critics, and was shot down on Saturday.
Joe Scarborough LOSES IT Laughing At Trump Clip: ‘Hard to Grasp The Reality That Man Was Ever President!’
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough cackled at a clip of ex-President Donald Trump musing about dogs and exclaimed that it’s hard to believe “that man was ever president!”. According to excerpts, the new book by ex-Trump Defense Dept. chief Christopher Miller reveals that the then-first lady “popped in” to watch the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and gave advice on how to spin the raid to the press: concentrate on the dog.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Grills Republican James Comer for Having ‘No Evidence’ Behind Claim Chinese Spy Balloon Had ‘Bioweapons
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Rep. James Comer (R-KY) over his suggestion that the Chinese spy balloon first spotted last week over Montana could contain bioweapons from Wuhan. Appearing on CNN This Morning, Collins pushed Comer, who is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Comer on this statement multiple...
Fmr. Obama Sec Def Leon Panetta: Biden Should’ve Shot Down Spy Balloon Before ‘It Was Allowed to Transverse the Entire Country’
A top level member of the Obama administration said President Joe Biden should have taken swifter action against the Chinese spy balloon, instead of letting it “transverse the entire country.”. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless...
Santos Has Awkward Interaction with Romney Before SOTU Speech as CNN Pundit Wonders If He’ll Last Until the Next One
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) spoke with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on the House floor on Tuesday night moments before President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address. The two chatted briefly, though it was unclear what was said. “Look who’s there,” said Wolf Blitzer on CNN, as...
‘Hit Job’: Watch the 60 Minutes Interview With Ex-NY Prosecutor That Caused Trump to Blow His Stack
Former President Donald Trump attacked 60 Minutes for a segment that featured an interview with former US Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who was investigating alleged tax fraud by Trump and his company. Pomerantz resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office last year over frustration that the investigation into alleged financial malfeasance...
Donald Trump and Chris Christie Trade Barbs Across Social Media: ‘That Loss to Joe Still Stings’
Former President Donald Trump and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie traded barbs across the online battlefield Sunday, sparring over the looming contest for the 2024 Republican nomination. The two former GOP elected officials were once allies, with Christie serving a core role with Trump’s debate prep and as a...
Gingrich Argues Biden Is Only ‘Suggester-in-Chief’: ‘The American Military Just Ignored Him’ Regarding the Balloon
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) added his voice again Monday to the furor on the right regarding the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. last week. In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Gingrich argued that – according to the White House – the U.S. military ignored President Joe Biden’s order to shoot down the balloon for several days.
‘That’s Just Factually Wrong’: Biden Economic Adviser Battles with Neil Cavuto in Crosstalk-Riddled Interview
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto tangled with White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Cavuto began the interview by pointing to Biden’s low approval ratings when it comes to his handling of the economy, with 61% disapproving according to the latest Fox News poll. The survey was taken before the release of the January jobs report, which showed a gain of 517,000 jobs – well over the anticipated 188,000 or so.
WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Calls On Biden To Torch ‘Bonehead’ DeSantis And Defend Black History in Fiery Rant
The View host Whoopi Goldberg called on President Joe Biden to slam people like Ron DeSantis and defend Black history in a fiery rant ahead of Biden’s SOTU speech. President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, a topic that dominated the media when there were no spy balloon developments to talk about.
Don Lemon Grills Biden Comms Chief Kate Bedingfield Over Chinese Spy Balloon: Was It a Mistake to Not Shoot it Down Earlier?
Don Lemon pressed White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield over President Joe Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon shot down this weekend after traversing the United States for the previous week. Bedingfield appeared on CNN This Morning on Tuesday, in advance of Biden’s State of the Union speech...
WATCH: NatSec Chief Says Biden Ordered ‘Enhancements’ That Led to Discovery of Trump-Era Spy Balloon Flights
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan credited President Joe Biden with ordering the enhancements that led to the discovery of China spy balloon flights that were missed by then-President Donald Trump’s team during his term. Complicating the angst from Biden critics over the spy balloon that captured the media’s attention...
Biden Covid Advisor Wishes He Found ‘Common Ground’ With Tucker Carlson
White House advisor David Kessler wishes he’d “tangled” with Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the Covid pandemic, according to a new interview with Politico. Kessler, one of the top Covid advisors to President Joe Biden, spoke to Politico’s Adam Cancryn about Covid “disinformation” and the subject of Carlson was brought up, leading to Kessler revealing he wished he’d found “common ground” with the conservative. According to Kessler, he never wanted to be as public as other health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he did express an interest on appearing on Carlson’s show.
