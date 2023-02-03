ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Mediaite

Former Obama Aide and Harold & Kumar Star Kal Penn Praises Biden as ‘Most Progressive President’ Ever on CNN

Kal Penn, an actor and former aide in Barack Obama’s administration, praised President Joe Biden as “the most progressive president” the U.S. has ever had. Appearing on CNN This Morning on Monday, Penn dismissed poor polling for Biden while touting his accomplishments. A poll this week from ABC and The Washington Post found 62 percent of respondents felt Biden had accomplished “not very much” or “little or nothing” during his time in office.
Mediaite

WATCH: Biden Laughs Out Loud at Reporter’s China Spy Balloon Question

President Joe Biden laughed out loud at a reporter’s question on the spy balloon that was sent by China and shot down off the coast of the U.S. Saturday. Biden spoke briefly with reporters as he arrived at the White House Monday afternoon, and was peppered with questions about the balloon that captured the media’s attention for several days, spurred angst from his critics, and was shot down on Saturday.
Mediaite

Joe Scarborough LOSES IT Laughing At Trump Clip: ‘Hard to Grasp The Reality That Man Was Ever President!’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough cackled at a clip of ex-President Donald Trump musing about dogs and exclaimed that it’s hard to believe “that man was ever president!”. According to excerpts, the new book by ex-Trump Defense Dept. chief Christopher Miller reveals that the then-first lady “popped in” to watch the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and gave advice on how to spin the raid to the press: concentrate on the dog.
Mediaite

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Grills Republican James Comer for Having ‘No Evidence’ Behind Claim Chinese Spy Balloon Had ‘Bioweapons

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Rep. James Comer (R-KY) over his suggestion that the Chinese spy balloon first spotted last week over Montana could contain bioweapons from Wuhan. Appearing on CNN This Morning, Collins pushed Comer, who is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Comer on this statement multiple...
Mediaite

Fmr. Obama Sec Def Leon Panetta: Biden Should’ve Shot Down Spy Balloon Before ‘It Was Allowed to Transverse the Entire Country’

A top level member of the Obama administration said President Joe Biden should have taken swifter action against the Chinese spy balloon, instead of letting it “transverse the entire country.”. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless...
Mediaite

‘Hit Job’: Watch the 60 Minutes Interview With Ex-NY Prosecutor That Caused Trump to Blow His Stack

Former President Donald Trump attacked 60 Minutes for a segment that featured an interview with former US Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who was investigating alleged tax fraud by Trump and his company. Pomerantz resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office last year over frustration that the investigation into alleged financial malfeasance...
Mediaite

Gingrich Argues Biden Is Only ‘Suggester-in-Chief’: ‘The American Military Just Ignored Him’ Regarding the Balloon

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) added his voice again Monday to the furor on the right regarding the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. last week. In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Gingrich argued that – according to the White House – the U.S. military ignored President Joe Biden’s order to shoot down the balloon for several days.
Mediaite

‘That’s Just Factually Wrong’: Biden Economic Adviser Battles with Neil Cavuto in Crosstalk-Riddled Interview

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto tangled with White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Cavuto began the interview by pointing to Biden’s low approval ratings when it comes to his handling of the economy, with 61% disapproving according to the latest Fox News poll. The survey was taken before the release of the January jobs report, which showed a gain of 517,000 jobs – well over the anticipated 188,000 or so.
Mediaite

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Calls On Biden To Torch ‘Bonehead’ DeSantis And Defend Black History in Fiery Rant

The View host Whoopi Goldberg called on President Joe Biden to slam people like Ron DeSantis and defend Black history in a fiery rant ahead of Biden’s SOTU speech. President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, a topic that dominated the media when there were no spy balloon developments to talk about.
Mediaite

Biden Covid Advisor Wishes He Found ‘Common Ground’ With Tucker Carlson

White House advisor David Kessler wishes he’d “tangled” with Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the Covid pandemic, according to a new interview with Politico. Kessler, one of the top Covid advisors to President Joe Biden, spoke to Politico’s Adam Cancryn about Covid “disinformation” and the subject of Carlson was brought up, leading to Kessler revealing he wished he’d found “common ground” with the conservative. According to Kessler, he never wanted to be as public as other health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he did express an interest on appearing on Carlson’s show.
Mediaite

