Guest
3d ago
Complicated case???You had a living, breathing victim that didn't have a voice. Starved for months! What more evidence do you really need??
3
After their 4-year-old son allegedly died after "exorcisms," the parents were charged with murder.Northville HeraldMount Airy, NC
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of VirginiaTravel MavenWytheville, VA
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged With Murder Makes Court Appearance Today
An Alexander County woman charged with murder is scheduled to appear in court today in Taylorsville. 39-year old Timothy Crane was stabbed to death in the pre-dawn hours of December 20th, 2022. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 27-year old Taylor Adele Snook and charged her with murder. Deputies responded...
wfxrtv.com
Community called to action after recent acts of gun violence
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Emotions are running high for many Roanoke residents after a shooting that happened inside Food Lion on Peters Creek Rd. in Roanoke NW on Saturday night. Vice Mayor Joe Cobb is calling on the community to take action to stop the tragedies. “We’ve got to...
WVNT-TV
Man charged in relation to unlawful use of funds at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man formerly from the Mercer County area was charged in relation to the illegal use of funds at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton. According to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV,...
wfxrtv.com
Local expert explains “Justifiable Homicide” after Pulaski death
PULASKI CO., Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area to find a New River Valley Community Services employee alive and their client dead, both suffering multiple stab wounds. The Sheriff’s Office declared it a justifiable homicide, finding in their...
lootpress.com
Man charged for unauthorized use of funds from Mental Health Center
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On February 6, 2023, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV, was arrested and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for the following felony offenses:. 1. Embezzlement. 2. Computer Fraud. 3. Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (5 Counts) 4. Forgery/Fraudulent Creation of...
wfxrtv.com
Stabbing in Roanoke, one man hospitalized another injured
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is reporting a stabbing that occurred on Feb. 4 in Roanoke. Around 9:30 pm on Saturday, reports were received of an assault that took place on the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW. On the scene, officers found two men who appeared to have been involved in a physical dispute.
WDBJ7.com
Two hurt in argument-turned-stabbing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that apparently started with an argument, according to Roanoke Police. About 9:30 p.m. February 4, 2023, police were called about an assault in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW, in the area of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, and another man who appeared to have been injured during a fight, according to police. Paramedics took the first man to a hospital for treatment; the other man was treated on scene, but didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.
WDBJ7.com
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Detained
Taylorsville Police arrested 55-year old Tamatha Woodring Dickerson on Tuesday evening. She was served warrants for missing court dates. She has a long list of charges pending in Alexander County that includes felony possession of methamphetamine. Dickerson has been released from custody under a secured bond of $2,000. Multiple court dates are scheduled.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Deputies warn of scam targeting senior citizens
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting senior citizens in the community. Deputies say scammers are physically going to senior citizen homes in the area and claiming to be members of the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Once inside the victim’s home, they are asking for personal information, as well as taking pictures of the interior. Deputies say none of the individuals display ID badges and that government officials will not ask for or gather information in this way. This is a scam.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released, nobody else charged at this time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The man who was taken into custody spoke to law enforcement at the Roanoke Police Department and was released after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed against anyone at this time. “This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information...
thecarrollnews.com
School bus, car collide in Carroll
WOODLAWN — No serious injuries were reported in connection with an early Monday morning traffic accident between a vehicle and a school bus. The incident represents the third involving a school bus since February 2022 in nearly the same Carroll County location. According to preliminary information given by Carroll...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Carroll County School Bus involved in crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred in Carroll County on the morning of February 6th. Around 7:07 am dispatchers received reports that a Toyota Camry and a Carroll County School Bus were involved in a...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after weekend stabbing in Roanoke on Melrose Ave, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The Roanoke Police Department is releasing more information about a stabbing on Melrose Avenue that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night. Officers were called to the Goodwill parking lot at about 9:30 p.m. for the incident and found that a man had been stabbed in a physical altercation with another man, who was also located at the scene.
Mount Airy News
Deceased inmate identified
The identity of an inmate who died in the custody of the Surry County Sheriff has been released. In a statement released late Friday the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Garrett Koehler, a 26-year-old white man, was found unresponsive at the detention center on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23 at approximately 5:24 a.m.
UPDATE: Two people hospitalized after Food Lion shooting on Peters Creek Rd NW in Roanoke
UPDATE 2/5 1:16 p.m. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department has reported that a man and woman were hospitalized following the shooting that occurred at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road NW in Roanoke on Friday, February 4th. Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds. The woman […]
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff, prosecutor provide details on Baptist Hollow incident
Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
WSLS
Virginia Tech professor arrested for alleged indecent acts with a child
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech professor is facing a series of charges for indecent acts with a child and aggravated sexual battery, court records indicate. Dr. Brian Vick, an associate professor in the school’s mechanical engineering department, was arrested on Jan. 31 for allegedly having sex with a minor.
WDBJ7.com
Justifiable homicide ruled in fatal stabbing in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal stabbing in Pulaski County has been ruled to be justifiable homicide, with no charges expected. January 30, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a home on Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The employee called 911, saying he had been stabbed by his client and needed help.
Sheriff’s Office: Father, son dead after ‘tragic’ incident in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) – A young child and his father have died after what the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a ‘tragic’ incident that occurred in the Moore Mountain Road area on Feb. 3. According to a release from the TCSO, Tazewell County 911 received a call from the mother of two-year-old Thomas […]
