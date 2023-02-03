ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsville, VA

Comments / 2

Guest
3d ago

Complicated case???You had a living, breathing victim that didn't have a voice. Starved for months! What more evidence do you really need??

Reply
3
 

wfxrtv.com

Community called to action after recent acts of gun violence

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Emotions are running high for many Roanoke residents after a shooting that happened inside Food Lion on Peters Creek Rd. in Roanoke NW on Saturday night. Vice Mayor Joe Cobb is calling on the community to take action to stop the tragedies. “We’ve got to...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local expert explains “Justifiable Homicide” after Pulaski death

PULASKI CO., Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area to find a New River Valley Community Services employee alive and their client dead, both suffering multiple stab wounds. The Sheriff’s Office declared it a justifiable homicide, finding in their...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Man charged for unauthorized use of funds from Mental Health Center

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On February 6, 2023, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV, was arrested and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for the following felony offenses:. 1. Embezzlement. 2. Computer Fraud. 3. Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (5 Counts) 4. Forgery/Fraudulent Creation of...
PRINCETON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Stabbing in Roanoke, one man hospitalized another injured

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is reporting a stabbing that occurred on Feb. 4 in Roanoke. Around 9:30 pm on Saturday, reports were received of an assault that took place on the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW. On the scene, officers found two men who appeared to have been involved in a physical dispute.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two hurt in argument-turned-stabbing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that apparently started with an argument, according to Roanoke Police. About 9:30 p.m. February 4, 2023, police were called about an assault in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW, in the area of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, and another man who appeared to have been injured during a fight, according to police. Paramedics took the first man to a hospital for treatment; the other man was treated on scene, but didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
DUBLIN, VA
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Detained

Taylorsville Police arrested 55-year old Tamatha Woodring Dickerson on Tuesday evening. She was served warrants for missing court dates. She has a long list of charges pending in Alexander County that includes felony possession of methamphetamine. Dickerson has been released from custody under a secured bond of $2,000. Multiple court dates are scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. Deputies warn of scam targeting senior citizens

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting senior citizens in the community. Deputies say scammers are physically going to senior citizen homes in the area and claiming to be members of the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Once inside the victim’s home, they are asking for personal information, as well as taking pictures of the interior. Deputies say none of the individuals display ID badges and that government officials will not ask for or gather information in this way. This is a scam.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
thecarrollnews.com

School bus, car collide in Carroll

WOODLAWN — No serious injuries were reported in connection with an early Monday morning traffic accident between a vehicle and a school bus. The incident represents the third involving a school bus since February 2022 in nearly the same Carroll County location. According to preliminary information given by Carroll...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Carroll County School Bus involved in crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred in Carroll County on the morning of February 6th. Around 7:07 am dispatchers received reports that a Toyota Camry and a Carroll County School Bus were involved in a...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after weekend stabbing in Roanoke on Melrose Ave, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The Roanoke Police Department is releasing more information about a stabbing on Melrose Avenue that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night. Officers were called to the Goodwill parking lot at about 9:30 p.m. for the incident and found that a man had been stabbed in a physical altercation with another man, who was also located at the scene.
ROANOKE, VA
Mount Airy News

Deceased inmate identified

The identity of an inmate who died in the custody of the Surry County Sheriff has been released. In a statement released late Friday the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Garrett Koehler, a 26-year-old white man, was found unresponsive at the detention center on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23 at approximately 5:24 a.m.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
pcpatriot.com

Sheriff, prosecutor provide details on Baptist Hollow incident

Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech professor arrested for alleged indecent acts with a child

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech professor is facing a series of charges for indecent acts with a child and aggravated sexual battery, court records indicate. Dr. Brian Vick, an associate professor in the school’s mechanical engineering department, was arrested on Jan. 31 for allegedly having sex with a minor.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Justifiable homicide ruled in fatal stabbing in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal stabbing in Pulaski County has been ruled to be justifiable homicide, with no charges expected. January 30, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a home on Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The employee called 911, saying he had been stabbed by his client and needed help.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

